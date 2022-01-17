Sister Wives: Christine Brown says Kody doesn’t want an ‘intimate’ marriage, moves out his belongings

Christine Brown packed up Kody’s belongings and put them in the garage. Pic credit: TLC

Sister Wives star Christine Brown was fed up with Kody Brown, and after admitting that he didn’t want to have an “intimate” marriage, she packed his belongings and put them in her garage.

Christine Brown has found her voice on Season 16, and Sister Wives fans are here for it.

Kody Brown’s strict pandemic rules for his family have taken center stage this season on Sister Wives, causing division among his family.

In order to be able to spend time with Kody physically, his wives and children were expected to adhere to his long list of precautions. Because not all of his wives and kids were onboard, Kody went nearly an entire year without seeing some of them.

Christine, Kody’s former third wife, had the biggest issue with Kody’s protocols and his insistence on enforcing his rules rather than being there for his wives and children, which most Sister Wives fans feel attributed to her leaving the plural marriage.

Last season, Kody refused to travel with Christine to attend their daughter Ysabel’s surgery in New Jersey and left all of her round-the-clock aftercare to Christine.

Sister Wives star Christine Brown packs up Kody’s belongings

Now, Christine is beginning to give some hints this season that she was preparing to leave Kody long before announcing it in November 2021.

During a recent episode of Sister Wives, Christine admitted that her daughters struggled to respect their dad because he had “favorites” within the family.

It’s been rumored that Christine said her split from Kody and the events leading up to it would be aired this season, and that looks to be the case.

At the end of the episode, during a sneak peek for another episode, Christine is seen telling the camera during a confessional, “We’re done. We’re not gonna hang out again.”

Kody Brown ‘isn’t interested’ in intimate marriage with Christine Brown

During the next scene, Christine self-filmed from her bed and told the cameras, “He said, ‘I am not interested in having an intimate marriage anymore.’ I’m not okay with staying in a marriage where there is no intimacy.”

Next, cameras cut to Kody’s home footage of himself from Christine’s garage.

“I came out to the garage while I was at Christine’s house,” Kody tells the camera as he pans to boxes labeled with his name and his belongings.

“Kody’s books. Kody’s clothes,” the Brown family patriarch said out loud as he showed the boxes Christine had labeled. “I guess I’ve been moved out of the house.”

In another clip, Christine sat tearfully at a table and began to sob as she revealed, “I don’t know what to tell my kids.”

Christine has left Kody and moved back to Utah, which has been a dream of hers for several years, and it seems as though the 49-year-old mom of six is thriving there and living her best life.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.