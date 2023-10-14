Sister Wives: Christine Brown ‘sad’ after daughter Gwendlyn skips her wedding to David Woolley

Christine Brown celebrated one of the happiest days of her life last weekend, but it still left the Sister Wives star feeling “sad” because someone near and dear to her heart missed out on the special occasion.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Christine married David Woolley, the love of her life, on October 7 in a “fairytale” wedding in Moab, Utah.

Christine and David said “I Do” in front of 330 friends and family members, but one of Christine’s six children wasn’t in attendance with the rest of their siblings.

Christine’s 21-year-old daughter, Gwendlyn Brown Queiroz, wasn’t present for her mom’s special day, and it’s reportedly left the Sister Wives star wondering what happened.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, Christine’s other daughter, Mykelti Padron, confirmed that her sister, Gwendlyn, was absent during a recent Q&A for her Patreon alongside her husband, Tony Padron.

While answering fans’ questions, Mykelti and Tony revealed that Gwendlyn was, in fact, absent for her mom’s nuptials but admitted they didn’t know the reason why.

“I honestly don’t know. I don’t know. Gwendlyn didn’t tell me why she wasn’t there,” Mykelti dished.

Christine Brown’s daughter Mykelti was ‘shocked’ her sister Gwendlyn skipped their mom’s wedding

“When she didn’t show up, it was kind of a shock to me,” Mykelti added. “I didn’t know that she wasn’t going to be there.”

When a fan suggested that perhaps Gwendlyn was jealous of the attention that Christine received for her wedding, Mykelti shot down the notion.

“Not at all,” the mom of three said, adding that Gwendlyn isn’t interested in receiving attention and purposely kept her wedding to Beatriz Queiroz under wraps.

Admittedly, Mykelti felt that Gwendlyn’s absence hurt Christine.

“I think it’s tragic and sad for my mom. I don’t know the reasons why. … But it is sad,” Mykelti told her fans.

Tony agreed, telling Mykelti, “Your mom’s definitely sad about it.”

Which Sister Wives stars attended Christine Brown and David Woolley’s wedding?

Among those who were in attendance included most of the other Brown children.

In a post uploaded by Christine to Instagram on October 14, some slides showed Christine and David posing for a group photo.

Included in the pics were Mykelti, Aspyn, Leon, Ysabel, Hunter, Gabriel, Garrison, Logan, Paedon, Savanah, Madison, and Truely… and, of course, Janelle.

In addition to Gwendlyn, some other Brown siblings were not in attendance at Christine and David’s wedding, but their absence isn’t as shocking.

Kody and Robyn’s kids Breanna, Aurora, and Dayton skipped out on the nuptials, but it’s unclear whether they even received an invitation — and frankly, we wouldn’t be surprised to discover they didn’t.

Christine hasn’t publicly mentioned Gwendlyn’s absence at her wedding, but it will be hard to overlook.

Sources say Christine and David’s wedding was filmed and will air on TLC

That’s because cameras were spotted at the outdoor ceremony.

Witnesses claimed that Christine and David’s wedding guests were encouraged to play it up for the cameras by cheering them on multiple times throughout the day, seemingly proving that the event would be televised.

“Everything was placed strategically and, of course, to get the best views for cameras,” an insider dished to The Sun.

“It seemed like some parts of the wedding were definitely staged for TV, such as getting a reaction from the crowd,” they added.

Sister Wives viewers would love nothing more than for Christine and David’s wedding to air on TLC.

Whether it will be included in an episode of Sister Wives or as its own spinoff remains to be seen, but in the meantime, we’ll be anxiously awaiting the footage as we ponder Kody’s reaction to watching his ex-wife marry the love of her life.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.