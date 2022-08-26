Sister Wives’ Christine Brown pokes fun at dating post-Kody split: ‘I’m pretty picky!’

Christine joked that she’s found the “love of her life” as she dips her toes in the dating pool. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown is ready to dip her toes into the dating pool since splitting from her ex-husband Kody Brown.

Christine and Kody were spiritually married from 1994 until 2021, when Christine announced via social media that she had split from Kody.

The 50-year-old mom of six revealed during the Season 16 Sister Wives Tell All that she wasn’t quite ready to start dating, admitting, “I’m dating me. I’m getting to know me better.”

However, since moving from Arizona to Utah, a years-long dream of hers, Christine’s life has changed, and so has her outlook.

Since publicly revealing that she’ll live out the rest of her life as a monogamist, Christine also dished that she’ll eventually start dating as her “whole world has changed,” noting, “every single cell in my body is happier.”

Now, Christine is having some fun with her fans. The blonde-haired beauty took to TikTok to record a video – which received nearly 47,000 likes and over 1,200 comments – poking fun at her dating life.

Christine Brown pokes fun at dating, shares the ‘love of her life’

She captioned her video, “I would [date] again! Of course, but I’m pretty picky!” adding some relevant hashtags, including one which read #loveofmylife.

“I’ve been getting a lot of questions about my love life and if I’m going to date again and the thing is, I have pretty high standards,” Christine opened her video, before holding up a toy figure of Durotan from World of Warcraft.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She continued to tease, “This is who I would totally date. It’s Durotan from Warcraft and he really is the love of my life. I mean, the first time you see him in the movie Warcraft, he’s looking at his wife with his intense look of love and it’s the cutest thing you’ve ever seen in your life. And, yeah, I would totally date that – hello, look at those tusks. That’s the vision… I mean, it’s kind of high standards, but I think I can make it happen.”

Christine’s TikTok followers got a kick out her video and took to the comments where many of them felt that Durotan would be a definite upgrade from Kody Brown.

Sister Wives viewers appreciate Christine’s humor, encourage her to find an ‘upgrade’ from Kody

“Definitely a step up from the last 😅,” voiced one of Christine’s supporters while another echoed the sentiment, writing, “who ever you choose will definitely be a step up honestly.”

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/TikTok

“Christine is about to UPGRADE,” read a comment from a hopeful Sister Wives viewer.

“Never settle!” another one of Christine’s supporters urged her, “You deserve someone who looks at you like that!”

Noting that Christine can enjoy love with one man rather than sharing him among several sister wives, another fan commented, “I hope you find your soulmate and he is all yours and you don’t have to share.”

Now that Christine is a single woman, Sister Wives viewers have been pushing for her to get a dating spinoff show. Perhaps with her new life and changed outlook, Christine and TLC would be open to the idea.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.