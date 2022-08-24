Sister Wives: Christine Brown on monogamous dating since split from Kody Brown: ‘I get to live life for me’

Christine admits she didn’t like sharing a husband. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Sister Wives star Christine Brown admits that she’s much happier since leaving Kody Brown and polygamy behind.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Christine announced her split from Kody in November 2021, telling her fans, “After more than 25 years together, Kody and I have grown apart and I have made the difficult decision to leave.”

For his part, Kody told his fans, “Christine’s decision to leave comes with a great deal of sadness. We enjoyed many years together and I have a large amount of respect and admiration for her.”

Now, Christine is speaking out since leaving Flagstaff, Kody, and polygamy and starting a new life as a single, monogamous woman in Utah.

The blonde beauty and mother of six sat down to speak with PEOPLE about the changes she’s made in her life and judging by her interview, she’s doing just fine.

“I get to live life for me,” Christine admitted, hinting that her ex-husband Kody was not a good person. “I’m just done putting up with people who I don’t need in my life. So I don’t allow people into my life who are not going to be kind and they’re not going to be good. I only allow good people in my life.”

Christine Brown’s ‘whole world has changed’ since leaving Kody Brown

The TLC star, who recently celebrated her 50th birthday, went on to share, “My whole world has changed, and every single cell in my body is happier.”

Christine dished that she started to take inventory of her life in 2018 and after years of promoting plural marriage, began to realize it was no longer something she desired.

“I started thinking maybe this isn’t working for me,” Christine said. “And then I stopped believing in polygamy. I realized I didn’t really want to live it anymore. I didn’t like sharing a husband or feeling like I wasn’t important.”

It’s been Christine’s dream for years to move back to Utah, and leaving Kody has allowed her to make that dream a reality. She reflected on the night she arrived in Utah and how it felt like home.

“We got here and that night when I went to bed, I realized I was home. It was just like that,” Christine added. “And I got to start over again and it was exciting and it was new and so scary because I had no idea what to expect, but I was so excited. I remember feeling hope for the first time in a long time because I just got to take my life by my own and go. It was wonderful.”

Kody and Christine Brown pose during happier times. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

The Sister Wives star is looking forward to monogamous dating

Christine, who previously championed polygamy, is excited about what her future has to offer and is open to dating – monogamously.

“I would love to date. Love the idea of the end having a romantic partner,” Christine shared. “I want a guy who actually loves me and wants to be with me intimately. I will be a monogamist from here on out.”

Sister Wives viewers have called for Christine to get her own dating spinoff show, so perhaps her latest interview can propel that into motion.

For now, Christine’s admissions leave Sister Wives fans wondering one big question: what will Kody think?

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.