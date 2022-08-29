Sister Wives: Christine Brown ‘humiliated’ when ex Kody Brown denied her intimacy

Kody denied telling Christine he wasn’t attracted to her in a new preview for Season 17 of Sister Wives. Pic credit: TLC

Christine Brown of Sister Wives accused her now ex-husband Kody Brown of telling her he wasn’t attracted to her and denying her intimacy, but he denied it.

Season 17 of Sister Wives is just around the corner and fans of the show have already been given a glimpse at the demise of Christine and Kody’s marriage.

Christine publicly announced her split from Kody in November 2021, and the events leading up to their split will play out this season on Sister Wives.

Last season, Christine packed up Kody’s belongings and stored them in her garage and this season, she’ll continue take steps towards singlehood.

In the latest Sister Wives Season 17 preview, which TLC shared to their official Instagram, Christine and Kody sit down for “The Conversation,” in which Christine accuses Kody of telling her he wasn’t attracted to her and didn’t want an intimate marriage.

“I asked you that night if it was over; like if our intimate part was over, and you said it was over,” Christine told Kody as they sat across from each other at a table.

Kody Brown denies shutting down intimacy with Christine Brown in Sister Wives preview

Kody denied Christine’s accusations, however, and replied, “No, I just shrugged my shoulders. I didn’t tell you it was over.”

Christine then accused Kody of saying he wasn’t attracted to her, to which he replied, “Christine, I didn’t use those words… at all.”

In the next scene, Kody told cameras during his solo confessional that Christine had been telling family members of her plans to leave him, but never talked to him about it. Kody said that while Christine was asking him whether or not they’re going to be intimate in their marriage, he was listening to rumors of her threatening to leave.

Kody had an explanation for why he shrugged his shoulders, however: “I shrugged my shoulders cuz I’m not gonna be fooling around with a woman who’s talking about leaving me.”

Christine admits it was one of the ‘most humiliating experiences’ of her life

In the next scene, Christine gasped in utter shock as she tried to comprehend what Kody just said, standing firm that he didn’t “just” shrug his shoulders.

“I mean, can you imagine? It was one of the most humiliating experiences of my life,” Christine admitted. “I don’t want to be married to a guy who’s just gonna shrug his shoulders when I’m asking him if we’re gonna have an intimate marriage.”

Next, she mocked Kody’s voice and mannerisms before adding, “Well, bulls**t that!”

This isn’t the first of Kody’s wives from whom he’s withheld intimacy. His first wife, Meri, tried to flirt with her husband during their 30th anniversary date, but Kody wasn’t having it, noting, “Romance and sex are saved, in my world, for people who are in love.”

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, September 11 at 10/9c on TLC.