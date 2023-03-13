Sister Wives’ Christine Brown gushes over David Woolley treating her like his ‘Queen’

Sister Wives star Christine Brown can’t stop gushing over her boyfriend, David Woolley.

After splitting from Kody Brown and polygamy in 2021, Christine has found happiness again.

The 50-year-old TLC star went public with her and David’s romance on Valentine’s Day, and she hasn’t stopped proclaiming her love for him since.

In her most recent Instagram post, shared over the weekend, Christine shared a sweet photo of herself and David while out to dinner.

Matching in gray tops, Christine and David delivered matching smiles as they put their arms around each other, looking carefree and smitten with each other.

Christine looked radiant, with her hair half up/half down. She wore a gray blazer with a pink top underneath and sported minimal makeup, allowing her natural beauty to shine through.

“I can’t express how amazing it’s been to have David in my life. He’s an incredible man and he treats me like his Queen,” Christine captioned her share, adding hashtags that read #unbelievablyhappy, #myking, #lovethislifeofmine, and #imsoblessed.

In less than 24 hours, Christine’s post racked up over 167,000 likes from her 1.1 million Instagram followers, and thousands headed to the comments section to express their happiness for her and David.

Sister Wives fans proclaim their happiness for Christine Brown and David Woolley’s romance

Comedian Chelcie Lynn wrote, “Good👏for👏you!!!! ❤️❤️❤️”

Another one of Christine’s fans mocked a remark Kody made last season on Sister Wives. During a conversation with Christine, Kody hypothesized that he would lose “all” of his money to him if she got a boyfriend.

“You mean he’s not out to steal all your money?!” the fan’s comment read. “We are all so happy to see you being treated the way you deserved! Thank you for sharing your life with us.”

Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Another of Christine’s followers asked whether David has a “gentlemanly brother” for Kody’s other ex-wife, Janelle Brown, to date.

Others loved seeing the support that Christine received from other women and wrote how happy they are for Christine.

One of Christine’s fellow reality TV stars and Plexus ambassadors, Molly Hopkins, wrote, “👑👑👑👑 because you are and you deserve it ❤️.”

In the most recent seasons of Sister Wives, viewers watched as Christine and Kody’s marriage dissolved. Christine decided that sharing Kody with three other women wasn’t for her anymore. In addition, she was fed up with being ignored and mistreated by Kody and his absence in their children’s lives.

Christine found happiness again after moving back to Utah

After she moved his belongings out of her former Flagstaff home, Christine began to find her voice and clarified that things were over between herself and Kody.

Christine sold her Flagstaff house and moved back to Utah, a dream of hers that Kody continually shot down. And, it was likely the best move she’s ever made, figuratively and literally, because that’s where she met David.

David is a resident of Utah and, like Christine, is also a parent and a grandparent. The duo has been spending all their free time together, road-tripping, hanging out with family, and going on dates… all things that Christine missed out on while she was married to Kody.

Clearly, monogamy — and David — suit Christine well, and Sister Wives fans are here for it.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.