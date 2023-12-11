Sister Wives: Christine Brown dishes on first kiss with David Woolley: ‘To feel desired was magical’

When Christine Brown kissed her husband, David Woolley, for the first time, she felt as though she was walking on Cloud Nine.

The Sister Wives star gushed over her and David’s first kiss during Part 3 of the Season 18 Tell All during her sit-down segment with host Sukyana “Suki” Krishnan.

Admittedly, Kody was the only man Christine had ever kissed, so she was nervous when she began dating again following their split.

But sharing a kiss with David was one of Christine’s most cherished memories, as she described to Suki.

Suki asked whether Christine felt “that like, like from the bottom of your toes to the top of your head” when she and David first locked lips, and Christine concurred.

“Yes, it was a movie,” Christine shared. “All it was was hours of goodness rolled up into that kiss.”

Christine Brown realized what she was missing in her marriage to Kody once she met David

Next, Christine threw some major shade her ex’s way when she told Suki, “I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s what it’s like.'”

“To feel desired and desirable was magical… magical,” Christine continued.

Now that Christine has found her Prince Charming, she’s realizing just what she was missing while still married to Kody.

Christine has opened up about the lack of intimacy and romance in her and Kody’s marriage ahead of their split.

Christine opened up about Kody’s lack of intimacy during Season 17 of Sister Wives

Kody has blamed Christine for his lack of intimacy, once saying that she “murdered” it with betrayal.

Kody became unattracted to Christine when she began threatening to leave him, and during Season 17 of Sister Wives, admitted, “I’m not gonna be fooling around with a woman who’s talking about leaving me.”

Christine admitted that Kody making comments about withholding intimacy from her was “one of the most humiliating experiences of my life.”

These days, Christine doesn’t have to worry about any lack of intimacy. She and David are in a monogamous marriage, so she has her “King” all to herself.

After meeting on a dating app, Christine and David quickly hit it off. As Christine explained to Suki, she fell in love with David on their fourth date.

Christine was instantly smitten with David, and the icing on the cake was seeing how he acted around his family.

Christine described the moment she knew she was in love with David during a get-together with his family.

“It was like I took my first breath and my heartbeat for the first time, and I didn’t even know what I didn’t have before,” Christine said of their encounter.

Part 4 of the Sister Wives Season 18 Tell All, One on One, airs on Sunday, December 17, at 10/9c on TLC.