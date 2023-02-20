Sister Wives: Christine Brown and boyfriend David Woolley take road trip to meet her new granddaughter

Sister Wives fan-favorite Christine Brown and her new boyfriend, David Woolley, are continuing to strengthen their relationship.

The duo embarked on a road trip from Utah to North Carolina recently to visit Christine’s newest granddaughter.

A long road trip with someone can often make or break a relationship, but Christine and David’s romance is still new, so theirs will likely be one to remember, and in a good way.

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, the new couple shared posts on their respective feeds ahead of their 2,000-mile-plus venture across the country.

On Sunday, Christine shared a post, including a photo of herself posing in her Utah home. Clad in a flowy green turtleneck and dark-washed jeans, Christine looked refreshed and beautiful.

“I’m on to North Carolina to meet my new grand babie, Josephine,” Christine began the caption on her post.

Christine continued, “I also get the pleasure of Axel and Evie. Ow and of course @madison_rose11 I’m so excited #lovemygrandbabies #northcarolina #lularoeelsa #travelday #newset #lovethislife.”

Christine Brown and her boyfriend David Woolley traveled from Utah to North Carolina to visit Christine’s newest grandchild

Over on David’s Instagram, the 59-year-old shared a selfie he snapped, showing Christine behind the wheel as he rode in the passenger’s seat.

David captioned his post, “I’m just along for the ride! #christinebrown #soulmate #queen #mylove #alongfortheride.”

In the photo, Christine looked carefree and was all smiles as David snapped the pic, also flashing a huge smile.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Kody and Janelle Brown’s daughter, Madison Brush, welcomed her third child, Josephine (Joey) Lee Brush, on February 10. Little Joey joined big brother Axel and big sister Evie.

Joey marks the sixth grandchild for Christine. Although Madison’s children aren’t Christine’s biological grandchildren, she still considers them hers. She also shares three biological grandchildren with her ex, Kody — their daughter Mykelti and her husband Tony’s children Avalon, Archer, and Ace.

David is also a grandfather, and Christine has noted how what an “adorable grandpa” he is and how “incredible” he is with her six children, Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Gwendlyn, Ysabel, and Truely.

Sister Wives fans love seeing Christine so smitten with David

Since going public with her romance with David, Christine can’t stop gushing over him. In a recent Instagram post, Christine shared a sweet video of the two of them sharing a slow dance in the kitchen.

Christine looked like she was having the time of her life, laughing and smiling as she and David danced.

“I love having someone to dance with me in the kitchen,” she captioned the video, adding several hashtags, including #dancingthroughlife, #loveofmylife, #feelinggood, #finallyhappy, and #thisismyyear.

It certainly looks like 2023 will be Christine’s year, and she’s spoken it into existence. Last month, she shared a Reel on Instagram, writing, “I feel amazing and making 2023 my year!”

She formally announced her split from Kody in November 2021 and hasn’t turned back. After admitting that she was dipping her toes into the dating pool, Christine initially told her fans that she wasn’t in a rush to find love again, although she was open to the opportunity.

It looks as though David came into her life at just the right time because it wasn’t long after that the lovebirds shared their romance with the world, and Sister Wives fans couldn’t be happier for them.

Sister Wives is currently on hiatus.