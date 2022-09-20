Sister Wives: Christine and Janelle Brown enjoy Hawaiian getaway together

Christine and Janelle are living it up in the Aloha State. Pic credit: @life_with_health_and_happiness/Instagram

Sister Wives stars Christine and Janelle Brown are living their best lives together as they soak up some sun in Hawaii.

Since Christine’s November 2021 split from polygamist Kody Brown, she has kept her friendship alive with her former sister wife, Janelle.

The blonde beauties often travel together and did so recently for the Plexus Emerald Extravaganza 2022 in Kona, Hawaii.

Janelle shared some footage from the tropical island getaway as she and Christine were joined by some of their daughters. Christine’s eldest daughter Aspyn Thompson was in attendance, as were Janelle’s daughters, Madison Brush and Savanah Brown.

Taking to Instagram, Janelle shared some fun pics and video footage from their trip so far, and it’s clear the ladies are having a blast.

On Tuesday, Janelle shared a montage video on her Instagram, first showing Savanah overlooking the water at sunset for an evening dinner cruise aboard a cruise ship, where dolphins could be seen jumping out of the water.

Christine Brown enjoys carefree Hawaiian vacation amid Kody Brown split

Next, Janelle shared some fun footage of Christine and Aspyn letting loose on the dance floor. Christine wore a white cold-shoulder top paired with a red skirt as she danced like no one was watching.

Over on Christine and Janelle’s Plexus-based Life With Health & Happiness IG page, they shared some more photos from the trip.

In one carousel post, Christine and Aspyn posed in front of the Emerald Extravaganza’s sign. Christine looked radiant in a short-sleeved, blue dress that fell just below her knees, paired with nude, strappy sandals. Aspyn looked equally as beautiful, donning a cranberry-colored sundress and black sandals.

Pic credit: @life_with_health_and_happiness/Instagram

Sister Wives stars Christine and Janelle Brown joined by their daughters in Hawaii

In the next slide, Christine and Aspyn posed with some refreshing drinks aboard the cruise, donning their dancing attire. While Christine sat cross-legged in her white top and red skirt, Aspyn struck a similar pose, showing off her tropical-printed sundress.

Madison, who is pregnant and due with her third child in February 2023, joined her moms, Janelle and Christine, for a cute shot. The ladies showed off their beautiful dresses for the trip, with Christine sporting her blue dress, Madison opting for a form-fitting green dress, and Janelle donning a fun, printed dress with a cinched waistline.

Pic credit: @life_with_health_and_happiness/Instagram

This season on Sister Wives, Christine and Janelle have begun to expose Kody’s favoritism for his fourth wife, Robyn.

For years, Sister Wives viewers have speculated that Kody favored Robyn, and now he’s being called out for it. Christine named Kody’s “favorite wife” as one of the reasons for their split, while Janelle admitted that her children aren’t happy with his “preference” for Robyn.

Despite Kody’s behavior, Christine and Janelle continue to enjoy life together and prove that their bond is strong.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.