Sister Wives cast members’ salaries revealed

The Brown family is raking in the dough.

That’s according to a source that says the Sister Wives cast is earning a boatload of cash for their storylines.

Sarah Fraser of The Sarah Fraser Show reported that an online reality TV blogger, The Daily News—which she referred to as the “Temu version of The Daily Mail”—alleges that Kody, Robyn, Meri, Janelle, and Christine Brown are earning $40,000 per episode in Season 19.

That reportedly includes the one-on-one Tell All post-season episodes and any other specials/spinoffs.

Typically, Sister Wives airs an average of 13 episodes per season, but Season 19 contains 24 episodes, per Sarah.

To calculate each adult cast member’s salary, multiplying $40,000 times 24 equals a whopping $960,000 per cast member for Season 19.

The cast of Sister Wives has earned a nice chunk of change

That’s nearly $1 million each for Kody, Robyn, Meri, Janelle, and Christine for this season of Sister Wives alone.

That figure doesn’t include the cast’s side hustles, either.

In addition to filming for TLC, Kody and his ex-wives earn money from other business endeavors.

While Kody was still married to all four wives, the Browns pooled their individual earnings into one account to use for the family.

In their early years, Kody and his wives launched Robyn’s business plan, My Sister Wife’s Closet, an online jewelry shop that has since been put on pause.

These days, most of the adult cast members record Cameos for their fans as a way to earn supplemental income and have also branched off, launching their own businesses.

Since then, Meri has opened a B&B in Parowan, Utah, Lizzie’s Heritage Inn, in addition to acting as a fashion ambassador for LuLaRoe.

Christine has continued to promote Plexus on social media as well as various collaborations.

Janelle is also a Plexus ambassador and recently launched Taeda Farms, a flower farm with her daughter, Madison, and her husband, Caleb Brush.

It appears that Kody’s main source of income these days is his Sister Wives salary. He no longer works in sales or selling firearms, as he did before achieving reality TV fame.

As for Robyn, Sister Wives, viewers have long suspected that she has chosen not to work but instead enjoy the fruits of her sister wives’ labors.

Kody and Robyn are trading their Flagstaff home for a more expensive one

The news that the Browns have seemingly negotiated their biggest reality TV payout since Sister Wives’ premiere in 2010 lends credence to the rumors that Kody and his wife, Robyn, are in the process of purchasing a multi-million dollar home.

As Sarah Fraser also reported, Kody and Robyn are purportedly purchasing a $3.7 million home in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Kody and Robyn’s current five-bedroom, four-bath, 4,476-square-foot Flagstaff home is listed for $1.65 million, as Monsters and Critics previously reported.

The Coconino County, Arizona listing is still active online, 30 days after it was initially listed for sale.

Season 19 of Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.