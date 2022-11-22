News Sister Wives: Are Kody and Janelle Brown still together?

Kody and Janelle have sparked rumors they’ve split. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia and @janellebrown117/Instagram Amid Kody Brown’s tensions with his wives since Christine Brown left him, Sister Wives fans are curious whether Janelle Brown has also flown the coop. Janelle joined Kody and Meri Brown’s plural marriage in 1991, becoming Kody’s second wife. Later, Christine joined the polygamous relationship in 1994, and Robyn joined the family in 2010.

Because a husband can only can one wife legally, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn were spiritually married to Kody before Robyn and Kody legally wed in 2014.

Viewers are watching Christine and Kody’s split play out this season on Sister Wives. During the November 20 episode, Christine bid one last farewell to the family before moving to Utah.

With Kody reeling from his divorce, his relationships with his other wives, namely Meri and Janelle, are crumbling too… although it seems they’ve been headed in that direction for years now.

So the situation begs the question: are Kody and Janelle still together?

Have Kody and Janelle Brown split?

Several clues lead Sister Wives fans to believe that Janelle might have followed in Christine’s footsteps.

Janelle has become more outspoken recently about her dissent towards Kody’s behavior. When he got angry and raised his voice at Christine during the infamous knife-in-the-kidneys scene, Janelle was appalled.

In October 2022, Kody and Janelle’s eldest child, Logan, married his longtime girlfriend, Michelle Petty. Interestingly, Kody and Janelle weren’t seated together for their son’s ceremony. Instead, Janelle sat in the front row with some of their other children, while Kody sat a few rows back on the opposite side of the aisle, next to his “favorite” wife, Robyn.

Additionally, Kody and Christine’s daughter, Gwendlyn, slipped and revealed during a live TikTok that her dad and Janelle were no longer an item. When a fan wrote, “Only Robyn, Meri, and Kody are together then,” Gwendlyn quickly answered, “Yes.” She immediately tried to backtrack on her statement, adding, “Right? I think…”

Kody wasn’t shy about showing irritation when Janelle decided to move into an RV on Coyote Pass, calling it a “major inconvenience.” Then, Janelle cryptically admitted that while purchasing the RV, Kody wasn’t acting like her husband.

Sister Wives star Janelle Brown’s actions lean towards split from Kody Brown

Janelle has also expressed Kody’s preference for Robyn and her kids over the other wives and remaining 12 children and has been a staunch supporter of Christine leaving Kody since day one.

Other subtle hints that Janelle may be planning to leave Kody include Janelle launching a retail trade business solely in her name, as well as Kody’s remarks during the Season 16 Tell All.

Kody admitted that he and Janelle weren’t “in sync,” adding, “We don’t partner really well, but we actually are just able to have a marriage, if you will, that’s lower in attachment. I don’t even know. I mean, we’re good friends, we get along well… it’s more of a, like, committed relationship.”

Janelle has also admitted to considering leaving Kody. Last season, she opened up to Robyn about the topic, admitting there wasn’t a huge necessity for her to stay in the marriage, especially now that their kids are older.

The last time Janelle shared any mention of her husband on social media was in a post dated August 2021, another indication that they may have gone their separate ways.

Whether or not Janelle and Kody are still together is still unclear, but if Sister Wives fans had their way, she’d be the next of Kody’s wives to bid him adieu.

Sister Wives airs on Sundays at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.