Sister Wives: Are Kody and Janelle Brown still together?

Amid Kody Brown’s tensions with his wives since Christine Brown left him, Sister Wives fans are curious whether Janelle Brown has also flown the coop.
Janelle joined Kody and Meri Brown’s plural marriage in 1991, becoming Kody’s second wife. Later, Christine joined the polygamous relationship in 1994, and Robyn joined the family in 2010.
Because a husband can only can one wife legally, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn were spiritually married to Kody before Robyn and Kody legally wed in 2014.
Viewers are watching Christine and Kody’s split play out this season on Sister Wives. During the November 20 episode, Christine bid one last farewell to the family before moving to Utah.
With Kody reeling from his divorce, his relationships with his other wives, namely Meri and Janelle, are crumbling too… although it seems they’ve been headed in that direction for years now.
So the situation begs the question: are Kody and Janelle still together?
Have Kody and Janelle Brown split?
Several clues lead Sister Wives fans to believe that Janelle might have followed in Christine’s footsteps.
Janelle has become more outspoken recently about her dissent towards Kody’s behavior. When he got angry and raised his voice at Christine during the infamous knife-in-the-kidneys scene, Janelle was appalled.
In October 2022, Kody and Janelle’s eldest child, Logan, married his longtime girlfriend, Michelle Petty. Interestingly, Kody and Janelle weren’t seated together for their son’s ceremony. Instead, Janelle sat in the front row with some of their other children, while Kody sat a few rows back on the opposite side of the aisle, next to his “favorite” wife, Robyn.
Additionally, Kody and Christine’s daughter, Gwendlyn, slipped and revealed during a live TikTok that her dad and Janelle were no longer an item. When a fan wrote, “Only Robyn, Meri, and Kody are together then,” Gwendlyn quickly answered, “Yes.” She immediately tried to backtrack on her statement, adding, “Right? I think…”
Kody admitted that he and Janelle weren’t “in sync,” adding, “We don’t partner really well, but we actually are just able to have a marriage, if you will, that’s lower in attachment. I don’t even know. I mean, we’re good friends, we get along well… it’s more of a, like, committed relationship.”
Janelle has also admitted to considering leaving Kody. Last season, she opened up to Robyn about the topic, admitting there wasn’t a huge necessity for her to stay in the marriage, especially now that their kids are older.
The last time Janelle shared any mention of her husband on social media was in a post dated August 2021, another indication that they may have gone their separate ways.