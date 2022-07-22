Sister Wives announces return for Season 17

Kody Brown will return with his three wives for Season 17 of Sister Wives. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/MJT/AdMedia

Sister Wives has officially been greenlit for Season 17, and it will premiere this fall.

It looks as though Kody and Christine Brown’s son Paedon Brown was telling the truth about his family filming another season – the longstanding series will return for Season 17 this fall, showcasing Kody Brown’s plural marriage to his three wives, as well as his split from Christine.

Earlier this year, Christine and Kody’s son Paedon revealed that his family was, indeed, filming for a new season. When a fan asked if there would be another season of Sister Wives following Season 16, Paedon replied, “They are filming currently.”

TLC made the announcement on Friday, July 22. Taking to their official Instagram, they shared a cryptic promo video that didn’t offer much about what viewers can expect, except for one major detail.

In the post, which TLC simply captioned, “👀 #SisterWives returning this fall,” the Sister Wives logo appears with four wedding rings on the letter “I” in Wives.

As the tense music intensified, one of the four rings fell to the ground with a clink, and the date 9-11-2022 appeared along with the logo.

Sister Wives viewers react to Season 17 promo

Viewers weren’t quite sure what to make of the promo, given that it didn’t provide any clips from upcoming scenes. They took to the comments section of the Instagram post to reflect on what they expect to see in Season 17.

The comments section was a mixed bag, with some viewers looking forward to another season, some hoping that certain family members will be excluded from this season’s cast, and others hoping that Meri and Janelle follow in Christine’s footsteps and leave Kody.

One fan joked, “I think the promo is going to be better [than] the show 😂😂😂.”

Another viewer pointed out the air date for the new season and remarked, “How appropriate it’s airing on 9/11. One catastrophe sets the stage for another!!!!”

Hopeful that Janelle and Meri will follow Christine’s lead, another penned, “Did Janelle finally get out of there? And Meri should go live at her B&B.”

Pic credit: @tlc/Instagram

“I hope Meri leaves,” expressed one viewer, echoing what many other viewers have been saying for years. “She deserves someone that is in love with her.”

Others were looking forward to more footage of Kody and his wives, while another preferred to leave Kody and Robyn off the show.

How will Christine’s split from Kody play out during Season 17?

Season 17 will look a little bit different than the previous 16 for one major reason: Kody now has three wives instead of four.

Following Season 16, Christine announced her split from Kody after nearly 30 years of plural marriage, with Kody making his statement shortly after.

During last season’s tell-all, One on One, Kody refused to talk about his split from Christine and got angry with the show’s host, Sukanya Krishnan, when she pressed the issue, so it will be interesting to see how Christine and Kody’s split will play out during Season 17.

Season 17 of Sister Wives premieres on September 11, 2022 on TLC.