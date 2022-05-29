Siesta Key’s Kelsey Owens talks Garrett’s exit, Miami, and how she really feels about Juliette

Siesta Key’s Kelsey Owens opens up to fans on social media. Pic credit: @thekelseyowens/Instagram

The season finale of Siesta Key recently aired and was an emotional episode for everyone.

Viewers heart’s broke along with Madisson Hausburg as she opened up about the loss of her son Elliot weeks following her dream wedding to Ish Soto.

One of her biggest supporters and closest friends, Kelsey Owens, was visibly upset following the episode.

She appeared on Instagram Live alongside her boyfriend Max Strong. Kelsey had puffy eyes that were filled with tears.

While she was emotional as she watched Madisson’s experience, she did open up about some things going on with the show.

Not only did she share how she feels about Garrett Miller’s departure, but she also updated fans on her own future with the show and how she truly feels about Juliette Porter.

Siesta Key’s Kelsey Owens talks Garrett’s exit, and the show moving to Miami

Kelsey and Max answered fans’ questions during an Instagram Live that was recorded and shared by the Instagram gossip page @mtv_reality_teaa.

Kelsey is one of the original cast members of Siesta Key which gives all the more reason why she was sad to see her costar and former boyfriend Garrett get let go from the show.

Garrett made it clear that it wasn’t his decision but he had made peace with his future and was grateful for the opportunities he had.

Kelsey shared that she never imagined any of the OG cast leaving the show and thought that since they all started it together, they’d finish it together.

Max chimed in and added that it must be especially hard for Garrett as someone else, presumably MTV, made the decision for him to leave the show.

When fans asked about whether or not she would be staying in Florida or relocating elsewhere, Kelsey confirmed that she would be staying in Florida but was moving out of the Siesta Key area.

She confirmed that she was moving to Miami for the summer. It was recently revealed that the new season of Siesta Key was going to be filmed in Miami and several other cast members have already made their move to the new city.

Siesta Key’s Kelsey Owens shares how she really feels about Juliette Porter

In the last part of their Instagram Live, Max acknowledged a fan question regarding Kelsey’s friendship with Juliette.

The two haven’t been the same ever since their altercation in the Grenadines.

Max admitted that he wished Kelsey and Juliette would be friends again as Kelsey admitted there were a lot of people that felt that way.

She acknowledged that the two of them have shared a lot of fun times.

Kelsey didn’t completely brush off the possibility of rekindling a friendship with Juliette.

Fans will have to wait and see if they’re able to pick up where they left off once they’re all in Miami.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus.