Siesta Key: Sam supports Juliette at swimsuit launch party ’I wish her the best’

The cast of Siesta Key is all moved in to Miami and ready for another season.

The new season will be missing a few cast members, however, as both Garrett Miller and Camilla Cattaneo announced their exits recently.

It seems that the rest of the crew will be in Miami, though, and they’ve already started filming the new season.

Photos from social media even showed Juliette Porter hosting a party for the Miami launch of her swimsuit line JMP The Label.

All of the usual suspects made an appearance to show their support for Juliette, but one of the party guests may surprise viewers.

Not only were Juliette’s friends and costars at the party, but her ex-boyfriend Sam Logan also made an appearance, and his response to the event may surprise people.

Siesta Key’s Sam Logan supports Juliette Porter’s swimsuit line, ‘I wish her the best’

Juliette was all smiles as she celebrated the Miami launch of her successful clothing business.

She shared photos from the night on her Instagram stories.

Many of her photos showed her with friends and castmates, but observant followers noticed that Sam appeared to be at the party as well.

He shared a photo of himself and Lexie Salameh, a mutual friend of both him and Juliette.

Some of his followers thought they were at the launch party.

One fan came right out and asked, “Ok so did MTV make you go to this party [Sam Logan]?! How was it supporting Jules?!”

Sam replied and said, “it was good I wish her the best.”

Mike Vazquez tries to stir the pot between Sam Logan and Juliette Porter

Whether MTV forced him into it or not, Sam’s support of Juliette is a big step from the drama between the two of them as last season’s episodes aired.

The two of them went back and forth on social media with some harsh words exchanged.

Things have calmed down since everyone moved to Miami, and it seems Sam is in a better place where he can now support her business ventures.

Even though they’re in a better place, it seems that Mike Vazquez tried to stir the pot recently with a comment he made on one of Sam’s posts.

Sam seemed to shut it down quickly though, by reminding Mike that they had agreed not to talk about her anymore.

The dynamic between Sam and Juliette will be interesting to watch next season, so fans will have to stay tuned to see how everything plays out.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus.