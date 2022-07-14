Siesta Key: Juliette Porter evacuated for bomb threat while getting new passport

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter had to evacuate for a bomb threat while getting a new passport. Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter has been dying to go on a vacation overseas.

Last season, fans watched as the cast took a trip to the Grenadines and had a great time partying on the island.

Now that they’ve all moved to Miami, Juliette is looking to venture further and travel internationally.

She’s run into a speed bump as she recently had her purse stolen with her passport inside.

She’s been trying to get a replacement passport in hopes of traveling abroad with her boyfriend, Clark. She waited weeks for an appointment, but when the time finally came, she was met with another roadblock — a bomb threat.

Juliette Porter evacuated for bomb threat while getting new passport

Juliette took to her Instagram Stories to let fans know about her problems as she tried to get a new passport.

She posted a photo to inform everyone of a scare in the building she was in.

She reminded followers that her purse got stolen and said she had to “call every morning for days to get an appointment” to get a new passport.

Juliette continued, “Finally comes & booom bomb threat when you’re next in line must evacuate the building. Can you say bad luck??????”

Not only was Juliette running into problems with getting her new passport, but she was possibly going to be held up from getting to casting for her JMP The Label swimsuit line.

She wrote, “Also my car is inside the building and I have castings in less than 2 hours.”

Juliette Porter’s swimwear line to debut at Miami Swim Week

While Juliette may have been stressed about the circumstances, things worked out for her. Based on social media photos, she made it in time to get to her castings.

The Plymouth South Beach, a luxury boutique hotel in Miami Beach, shared footage from castings for models for Miami Swim Week.

One of the images they shared showcased JMP The Label’s casting and showed images of models walking in bikinis, and also showed Juliette sitting at the table with the model’s photos in front of her.

Once Miami Swim Week is over, Juliette is rumored to be gearing up for a trip to Greece that she’s mentioned to followers previously. She is reportedly taking that trip with Clark assuming all went well with her passport.

Fans can stay tuned to see if Juliette’s vacation abroad will finally occur.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus on MTV.