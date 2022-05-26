Siesta Key: Juliette Porter cringing as she watches herself at Madisson’s wedding

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter has regrets about the way she acted at Madisson’s wedding. Pic credit: MTV

The recent season of Siesta Key has followed Juliette Porter through a transformation.

In her quest to branch out and focus on her career as an entrepreneur with JMP The Label, she ended up leaving her boyfriend Sam Logan behind.

Despite all of the drama that surrounds their relationship, she’s moved on with a new man, Clark Drum.

Clark made his first appearance on the show last week as he was introduced to Juliette’s costars at Madisson Hausburg’s wedding.

Juliette seems happier than ever but also has some regrets over the way she acted at Madisson’s wedding.

She shared a conversation with one of her producers after seeing herself in an upcoming episode.

Siesta Key’s Juliette Porter cringing at her behavior at Madisson Hausburg’s wedding

Juliette has been open with her fans on social media following things that have happened on the show.

That’s no exception after watching herself in an upcoming episode at Madisson’s wedding.

She shared a text message conversation she had with one of her MTV producers on her Instagram stories.

During the conversation, the producer named Michael was attempting to calm Juliette down based on her caption.

When he told her she seemed “very happy” Juliette responded and said, “But still I’m going to be critical about it from now on.”

They responded, “I get it. You haven’t gotten this far tho by being one who holds back. Just remember that. You are vulnerable and real.”

Juliette replied, “I don’t have to be sloppy and gross though.”

The producer laughed and said, “Of course not. None of that.”

He then offered some reassurance and reminded Juliette, “You were at a wedding not a baptism. People drink at weddings. They let loose.”

Pic credit: @julietteporter/Instagram

What does the season finale of Siesta Key have in store?

It’s unclear exactly what behavior Juliette is referring to but tonight’s upcoming episode will show more of Madisson’s wedding and the events that transpired there.

Fans will likely get to know Clark a bit better after seeing him and Juliette spend more time together. They’ll also get a glimpse at how he vibes with the rest of the cast and whether any trouble starts between him and Sam.

It also sounds like viewers will learn more about the next season of Siesta Key as the cast prepares to move to Miami for a change of scenery.

There is lots of excitement to look forward to and fans won’t want to miss tonight’s season finale of Siesta Key.

Siesta Key airs Thursdays at 9/8c on MTV.