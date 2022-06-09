Siesta Key fans label Jordana Barnes as ‘hottest’ cast member as she stuns in string bikini

Siesta Key’s Jordana Barnes slays in a string bikini. Pic credit: MTV

Siesta Key star Jordana Barnes is living it up in Miami.

She’s one of several cast members who made the move to the new city to film the new season of the show.

She moved in with former hookup and good friend Sam Logan, and despite several rumors, according to them, the two have nothing romantic going on.

Jordana has often been labeled the villain amongst fans of the show due to the drama she finds herself in with other castmates, particularly Juliette Porter.

While she may know how to stir the pot pretty well, she also knows how to turn heads. Fans were stunned by a recent post she shared and are now labeling her as the “hottest” cast member.

Siesta Key’s Jordana Barnes stuns in string bikini

Jordana is ready for hot girl summer as she strutted her stuff in a string bikini.

She shared a post on her Instagram page that showed photos of her showing off a string bikini in different poses.

The first showed her standing in a blue bikini as she gazed into the distance.

She rested her hand on the side of her face, and her hair appeared wet as it was pushed back away from her face.

The strings of her bikini bottoms were angled up enough to allow a quick glimpse at a tattoo on her lower stomach and hip.

The swimsuit left little to the imagination as her curves, and flat stomach were on full display.

The photos that followed showed Jordana turning away from the camera as the thong bottoms completely showed off her backside.

The post’s comments section was filled with praise from costars and fans alike.

Kelsey Owens commented with a series of fire emojis.

Sam chimed in with three heart emojis.

Jordana’s costar and good friend Cara Geswelli wrote, “Woahhhh.”

Pic credit: @jordanalexus/Instagram

Siesta Key fans label Jordana Barnes as ‘hottest’ cast member

Not only were her costars in awe of her, but several fans left comments to let Jordana know how great she looked.

Some even thought she was the best-looking girl on the show.

One fan wrote, “That is the hottest girl in siesta key [fire emojis]”

A second person shared the same feelings and added, “Undisputed hottest cast member….[fire emoji]”

A separate commenter shared similar sentiments and even upped the ante, saying that Jordana was the “hottest girl on TVAYYYYY.”

Fans will have an opportunity to see more of Jordana when the new season of Siesta Key airs. The cast will begin filming shortly, so a premiere date is yet to be determined.

Siesta Key is currently on hiatus.