Sierra Jackson tells fans not to believe every spoiler after Bachelor in Paradise rumors

Bachelor Nation’s Sierra Jackson reminds fans not to believe everything they hear. Pic credit: @sierrajackzen/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise is currently filming with plenty of drama in store.

There have also been many spoilers, speculation, and rumors about the upcoming season circulating online.

While sources that have typically been credible in the past seem confident about their Bachelor in Paradise intel, Bachelor Nation star Sierra Jackson had a reminder for fans when it comes to spoilers.

Sierra Jackson addresses recent spoilers

Bachelor in Paradise spoilers recently took Bachelor Nation by storm as Reality Steve detailed alleged BIP couples, eliminations, and a new twist to the BIP format.

Sierra suggested that Bachelor Nation fans should expect the unexpected as all the spoilers floating around may not be as accurate as they appear.

Taking to Twitter, Sierra tweeted, “Lol. Don’t believe every spoiler you see. #BachelorNation honestly, just wait to watch. Even then, still never know. Xo.”

Pic credit: @SierraJackzen/Twitter

Which Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 couples are still together

As Bachelor Nation stars prepare to find love in the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, couples from the previous season are still going strong.

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 produced several couples, with only one splitting after the season.

The three couples that made it to the finale and got engaged were Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin, and Riley Christian and Maurissa Gunn.

Joe and Serena are still engaged as well as Kenny and Mari. Riley and Maurissa ended up calling off their engagement after becoming the first Black couple to get engaged within the entire The Bachelor franchise.

Other dating couples formed on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 include Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer, Chris Conran and Alana Milne, and Brendan Morais and Pieper James. Brendan and Pieper, along with Chris and Alana, were accused of already being in a relationship before coming to the island and came under fire during the season.

Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin also found love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 and recently got engaged with Becca proposing.

When Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 returns, more Bachelor Nation stars may join the list of BIP success stories.

With Bachelor in Paradise airing later in the year than usual, viewers will have to wait a while longer to get all the answers about their favorite Bachelor Nation stars’ fate. According to Sierra, there may be some BIP surprises in store that have yet to get spoiled.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.