Sierra Jackson releases a single and receives support from Bachelor Nation stars

Sierra Jackson’s new single is a hit with Bachelor Nation stars. Pic credit: @sierrajackzen/Instagram

Sierra Jackson is a woman of many talents, and she recently shared her knack for singing with her 23.3k followers.

Sierra announced the release of her single Dark Blue.

Bachelor Nation stars reacted to the song and have become fans of Sierra’s pipes.

Sierra Jackson shares new song titled Dark Blue

Sierra Jackson took to Instagram to share the cover art for her new single, Dark Blue, as well as reveal that the song is out now on Spotify.

In Sierra’s photo, she embodied the song’s title as she soaked in water with dark shades of blue coloring the image.

Bachelor Nation stars showed support for Sierra in the comment section of her announcement post.

Sierra’s The Bachelor Season 26 costar Sarah Hamrick commented, “Finally the world gets to see this talent!!! My girl” with three white heart emojis.

The Bachelorette Season 15 fan-favorite Mike Johnson was a fan of the music, commenting, “I fxcks w it. adding to the playlist.”

Other comments included, “This is amazing, love your voice! Such a goddess,” “girl!!! You know I’ve been waiting for you to drop music one day. this is amazing!!!” and “OMG YESSSS.”

It’s clear Sierra impressed her friends and fans with her musical talent.

Pic credit: @sierrajackzen/Instagram

Sierra Jackson rumored to join Bachelor in Paradise Season 8

Reality Steve recently listed who he believes will be joining the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast.

While Reality Steve had a stronger sense of the men who will most likely be on Bachelor in Paradise later this year, Sierra is one of the women speculated to appear.

It’s been predicted that most of the women on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 will be from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor, with several of the ladies already voicing interest in trying to find love on the island.

As for the men, Reality Steve expressed confidence that The Bachelorette Season 17 stars Andrew Spencer, Justin Glaze, and Michael Allio will be on Bachelor in Paradise and The Bachelorette Season 18 stars Rodney Mathews, Olumide Onajide, and Rick Leach.

The cast list is not officially announced, but stay tuned as we’re sure to learn more as Bachelor in Paradise’s premiere draws near.

Bachelor in Paradise has confirmed that Jesse Palmer will host, and Wells Adams will return as the BIP bartender.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.