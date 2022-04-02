Sierra Jackson goes blonde for a photoshoot with a busty hot pink one-piece suit

Sierra Jackson posed as a blonde in a busty one-piece. Pic credit: ABC

Sierra Jackson was on Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor and was extremely vocal with questions and statements during the Women Tell All.

She didn’t hesitate to confront Clayton and a few of the other girls like Cassidy Timbrooks and Shanae Ankney.

After being eliminated before Shanae, Sierra still kept it classy and left a positive and uplifting message on her social media. She did relay that the friendships she formed were unforgettable.

What did Sierra Jackson post to her Instagram page?

Currently, Sierra has been focusing on her modeling career and has showcased her skills on her Instagram page.

Recently, Sierra posed in a one-piece, hot pink swimsuit that was extremely low-cut and showed off a great deal of cleavage, as she leaned back on some artificial grass.

With a seductive look on her face and her make-up on point, Sierra posed for the camera in the low-cut swimwear and pastel, multi-colored, high-heeled sandals.

She captioned her post and photos with, “California girls are unforgettable… but you ever seen a Texas one?” Sierra then credited her photographer, hairstylist, wardrobe stylist, and make-up artist with hashtags.

What did the women from Sierra’s season have to say about her look as a blonde?

Bachelor Nation alums were all over Sierra’s look as they took to Instagram to applaud her attire, photos, and her in general.

Lyndsey Windham was the first to comment as she exclaimed, “Texas blondes!!”

Eliza Isichei, Kate Gallivan, and Hunter Chaag, also from Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, gave Sierra props as they stated, “You won,” “My GAWD (sweating face emoji),” and, “An icon,” respectively.

Mara Agrait also declared her love for Sierra and her modeling pictures as she wrote, “This. Is. Everything.”

Pic credit: @sierrajackzen/Instagram

What did other Bachelor Nation fans have to say?

Other Bachelor Nation fans also commented on Sierra’s photos and posts as they wrote how stunning Sierra looked. They also offered a great deal of heart-faced emojis and fire flame emojis. Fans also wrote things like “Good lord!” and “baby YES.”

Pic credit: @sierrajackzen/Instagram

Sierra was vocal throughout the season and during the Women Tell All segment about how Shanae bullied the other women. She also questioned Clayton when he was in the hot seat about why he would believe one woman over multiple, honest women telling him the same thing repeatedly. She talked about how insulting that was to her and the other women.

While Sierra didn’t win Clayton’s heart or the final rose, it seems like she won the hearts of the other women during her season and made a lot of friendships for life.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 on ABC.