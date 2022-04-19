Sierra Jackson flaunts toned abs in colorful bikini 

Sierra Jackson looks ready for warm weather in bikini post. Pic credit: ABC

Sierra Jackson showed off her fit figure in a recent eye-catching post.

The Bachelor Nation beauty is known to put her stunning features and killer style on display, and her recent bikini post did just that.

Soaking up some sun, Sierra shared her bikini pic with friends and followers.

Sierra Jackson stuns in purple patterned bikini

Sierra Jackson took to her Instagram stories to show off her sun-kissed body over Easter weekend.

Sierra flashed her pearly whites in the photo as she smiled while wearing dark red lipstick, blush, eyeliner, and soft gold eyeshadow.

Sierra’s bikini stole the show as she rested on a lounge chair.

Sierra’s matching bikini top and bottom included a bright purple and a colorful circular pattern.

The photo’s angle put Sierra’s toned stomach on full display. Sierra wrote over the image, “poolside or whateva.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @sierrajackzen/Instagram

Sierra Jackson left The Bachelor single

Sierra Jackson made a positive impression when she debuted on The Bachelor Season 26.

Building a reputation of being outspoken and no-nonsense when it came to drama, Sierra gained The Bachelor viewers’ respect. While she did receive some rude and even racist comments, other viewers appreciated the way Sierra conducted herself, especially during her elimination.

Throughout the season, Sierra was unafraid to address conflict head-on, such as when she broke the news to Clayton that early villain Cassidy Timbrooks had a friend with benefits that allegedly was waiting on her back home.

After warning Clayton, Sierra took it upon herself to let Cassidy know that she had made Clayton aware of the friend with benefits so that Cassidy wouldn’t think Sierra snitched behind her back.

When Shanae Ankney emerged as the even more problematic villain of the season, Sierra was one of the many women to confront Shanae’s rude behavior.

Despite Sierra warning Clayton about Shanae, Clayton chose to keep Shanae in the competition and sent Sierra home during a surprising rose ceremony.

Before leaving the show single, Sierra urged Clayton not to be stupid as he continued on his journey to find a wife.

Some The Bachelor viewers rooted for Sierra to be named the next Bachelorette after her stint on The Bachelor, however, it was announced that Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey would become dual leads on The Bachelorette Season 19 instead.

While The Bachelorette may not be Sierra’s next step within the franchise, it’s possible she could aim to find love on Bachelor in Paradise.

Time will tell if Sierra chooses to join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast.

Would you like to see Sierra on Bachelor in Paradise?

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.