Should Karine Martins sign up for OnlyFans? Paul Staehle asks 90 Day Fiance fans

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins have an interesting relationship – the 90 Day Fiance stars love and fight hard. So when Paul posed a question to his fans about whether he should let Karine open an OnlyFans account, it shouldn’t surprise anyone that there was a wide range of fan reactions.

Many were concerned about Paul and Karine’s past, as the couple has come to the brink of divorce more than once. Late last year, Paul even accused Karine of leaving him to be with another man.

So is an OnlyFans account really a good idea?

Paul polls his followers

It’s not really clear what Paul was thinking when he shared a sexy photo of his wife Karine and asked 90 Day Fiance fans what they thought about her having an OnlyFans account.

In the photo, Karine seems to be wearing one of Paul’s shirts, unbuttoned just low enough to show off ample cleavage as she looks suggestively at the camera.

The photo was posted to Paul’s Instagram stories, so we didn’t get to see what 90 Day Fiance fans had to say about the idea.

However, the screenshot has been shared on social media now and plenty of people are weighing in, mostly with concern that he will get jealous and freak out.

Others criticized the couple, questioning why she would even need to sell sexy photos and content.

Paul Staehle and Karine Martins returning to 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Paul and Karine will return for Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? which means that they are pulling in a TLC paycheck.

So far, they have appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of Before the 90 Days as well as Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, when Paul chased Karine back to Brazil in an attempt to win her back.

That worked out and now, Paul, Karine, and their baby boy Pierre live in his home state of Kentucky, where they filmed their segments of Happily Ever After Season 5.

As many fans know, Karine is pregnant with their second child. Paul quickly made an announcement last month, but neither has said much about it or posted any baby bump photos since. It’s likely that Karine’s pregnancy will play out when the couple returns to reality TV.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 5 premieres on Sunday, June 14 at 8/7c on TLC.