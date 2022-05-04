Should Kail Lowry and Javi Marroquin get back together? Teen Mom 2 viewers are split

Teen Mom 2 viewers are split over Javi and Kail getting back together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/VictorMalafronte/StarMaxWorldwide

Kail Lowry and her ex-husband Javi Marroquin got flirty and teased getting back together during the latest episode of Teen Mom 2 and viewers are split over their possible reconciliation.

Javi is the only one of Kail’s three baby daddies to whom she was married. She and Javi were married from 2012 until 2017 and share one son, 8-year-old Lincoln. Kail also shares her son Isaac with Jo Rivera and sons Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez.

Javi Marroquin teases getting back together with ex-wife Kail Lowry

During the May 3 episode of Teen Mom 2, Javi brought up getting back together while he and Kail had lunch together at her podcasting studio.

Because their co-parenting relationship has been going so smoothly, Kail and Javi felt more connected. When Javi asked Kail whether she’d be open to rekindling their romance, she pled the fifth.

During her solo confessional, Kail recalled that when things were good with Javi, they were great, but when they were bad, they were really bad.

Ahead of the episode, Teen Mom shared a clip from the segment on their official Instagram where Teen Mom 2 viewers flocked to the comments to give their two cents about a Kail-Javi reconciliation.

Teen Mom 2 viewers are torn over Kail-Javi reconciliation

One of the first to comment on the post was Kail’s ex-boyfriend Malik Montgomery, who simply left a slew of tomatoes, seemingly implying his distaste for the idea of Kail and Javi getting back together.

Other Teen Mom 2 viewers were torn when it came to the idea of Kail and Javi giving it another try.

“We’ve all been wanting this since the divorce,” voiced one fan with another agreeing with Kail’s comment about Javi being the right person at the wrong time: “I love them together and I totally agree with her ‘Right person, Wrong time.'”

Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

One of Kail’s supporters urged her to steer clear of a reconciliation with Javi: “Would you be open to it?! KAIL, SAY NO. Coparenting effectively is not an indication that a relationship would work even now.”

Another viewer felt that despite their ever-shifting feelings about each other, they’re a match. “They are so back and forth with each other it’s exhausting. [They] really do belong together tho.”

“She’s saying this cause atp Chris done moved on on,” expressed another viewer who felt Kail was only open to a relationship with Javi because there was no longer a chance at one with Chris.

The topic of Kail and Javi reconciling has been a contentious one ever since their divorce in 2017. Kail has kept the door open, telling her fans that she “never says never” when it comes to rekindling her and Javi’s romantic relationship.

However, their latest antics on social media seem to indicate that at least for now, there’s no chance the former spouses will give it another go.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.