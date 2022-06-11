Sheree Whitfield sizzles in sheer black outfit, shows off fit body

Sheree Whitfield stuns in a seductive black outfit. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield is showing the world that she is still “that girl” in a recent post showing off her glamourous, fit body in a sheer black outfit.

Sheree’s confidence radiated through, and everyone recognized it.

Sheree stuns in a seductive black outfit showing off her fantastic body

Sheree Whitfield is best known for her immaculate ability to throw shade at her fellow co-stars, but she is also known for dropping stunning photo’s of herself no matter the time.

It could be spring, summer, or September, but Sheree is one that will always be remembered.

Sheree recently displayed a stunning photo of herself in a sheer, seductive, and sizzling black outfit.

Sheree shared the post just after last week’s episode of RHOA.

Sheree captioned her photo, “Every time u forget… I’m a remind u (red lip kiss emoji).”

Sheree posting this photo shows her confidence, despite the drama in last week’s episode after being stood up by her beau Tyrone.

Housewives stars comment on Sheree’s post, cheering her on

Sheree received an outpouring of support from fans, some of her castmates, and those who are a part of the Bravo nation.

Some of the Bravo stars came to comment on Sheree’s photo.

Sanya Richards-Ross commented a flattering row of fire emojis to say just how “fire” Sheree’s outfit was.

Pic credit: @shereewhitfield/Instagram

Sheree also received a comment from the Married To Medicine star Quad, who said, “Girl, where do I bring my bail money because you murdering these girls!!! (fire emoji, fire emoji, fire emoji, fire emoji, teasing emoji).”

Pic credit: @shereewhitfield/Instagram

Although Sheree has posted herself in a stunning light and has shown confidence, there have been times when Sheree hasn’t felt as confident in herself.

After last week’s episode, Sheree shared that she did not leave her house after being humiliated by Tyrone when he stood her up.

Despite Tyrone standing Sheree up, Sheree is still stuck in limbo and does not know what she should do about her relationship, as it seems like it has been falling apart since Tyrone was released from jail.

Although the relationship between the two is not progressing the way Sheree initially thought it would, she still has high hopes for Tyrone.

In the meantime, Sheree seems as though she will continue to post perfect photos and keep her head high; however, fans will have to tune in to see what Sheree does next.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8/7c.