Sheree Whitfield shows off her curves in a red cutout gown at the RHOA reunion

Sheree Whitfield stuns at the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion. Pic credit: @shereewhitfield/Instagram

Sheree Whitfield is finally back as a full-time Housewife, and Housewives fans have certainly missed her. She came back into the fold with a bang, with her killer body and fierce fashion.

She has had a dramatic season so far, with her relationship with ex-con ex-boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams at the forefront. Sheree has also struggled this season with the revamp of her athleisure line, She by Sheree.

Now that the season has wrapped filming and the reunion is finished, viewers have to sit tight and see how the rest of the seasons pans out.

One thing the fans won’t have to wait on is the reunion looks, which are always much anticipated in all Housewives franchises. But as usual, the Georgia peaches never disappoint!

This is Sheree’s seventh reunion, so she knows what to expect for the final go-round with the ladies, but she also knows that Housewives need to wow viewers with their reunion fashions.

As a designer herself, Sheree has style, and the Season 14 reunion proves that.

RHOA: Sheree Whitfield is red hot glamour at the Season 14 reunion

Sheree chose a sexy cutout dress by the luxury couture designer, Brides by Nona. New Housewives Sanya Richards-Ross and Marlo Hampton also wore gowns from the same designer for the reunion.

Her gown featured a deep cutout across the chest, which put Sheree’s curves front and center. The one-shoulder look also showcased her toned arms that she works so hard for in the gym. Fanned pleating on the side accentuated Sheree’s hips; the gown was floor length with a short train.

Sheree’s hair was waist-length with wavy curls and a deep side part. She adorned her diamond jewelry by Ascot Diamonds Atlanta. Glam was on point with shades of peach on the eyes.

Sheree Whitfield struggled with her relationship this season

Sheree’s boyfriend, Tyrone, was recently released from prison after serving a 10-year sentence for wire fraud. But when filming started on Season 14, Tyrone seemed to have a change of heart about his relationship with Sheree, who waited on him for years while he was incarcerated.

Tyrone was supposed to make his RHOA debut during a cast trip to the East Coast, but Sheree showed up to a lunch with Tyrone that was to be filmed for the show, but he was a no-show. Cameras were rolling as Sheree waited hours for Tyrone to show, only to hear from production that he would not be joining her in Philadelphia. Sheree broke down in tears as she spoke to Kenya Moore on the phone, saying how embarrassed Tyrone made her feel.

After this, Sheree and Tyrone’s relationship started to go downhill, and the two eventually split up. But previews for the next episode show Tyrone surprising Sheree at her She by Sheree fashion show. Fans need to stay tuned to see their explosive meet-up in the ATL.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays on Bravo at 8/7c.