Sheree Whitfield shows off her curves in a plunging bodysuit from her own line

Sheree Whitfield struts her stuff in a sleek black jumpsuit. Pic credit: @shereewhitfield/Instagram

Sheree Whitfield finally had her dreams of being a fashion designer realized when she launched her athleisure line, She by Sheree.

She by Sheree was more than a decade in the making, and in the Season 14 finale, Sheree hosted her first fashion show that had fashions after her disastrous attempt during Season 1. All of her hard work paid off when the show was a huge success.

Now that She by Sheree is being sold to the masses, Sheree has been advertising her own brand by modeling and posting on Instagram.

Sheree recently showed off one of her workout jumpsuits, called the Sasha. The black form sitting suit was made of compression fabric and featured lace cutouts on the side of each leg.

The front plunged dangerously low, accentuating Sheree’s curves. The back featured crisscross straps, showing off her toned back as she spun around.

Sheree’s hair was long, blonde, and in loose waves, and she topped the look off with open-toed black Versace heels.

RHOA: The She by Sheree website crashed from so much traffic

After the season finale aired and her brand was finally ready for the public, Sheree’s loyal fans were so excited to purchase her joggers that they crashed her website.

Sheree took to Twitter to inform potential customers about the technical difficulties but assured everyone that her team was on it and that it would be back up within 24 hours.

According to her website, currently, many of her items are on backorder due to such high demand. Not so great for customers, but great for Sheree that product is flying off the shelves!

Sheree has a new man who is no stranger to reality TV

After her years-long relationship with Tyrone Gilliams, who she waited for while he was incarcerated, ended during the season, Sheree was single and ready to mingle.

Back on the market, she started dating another reality TV star. Her new boo, Martell Holt, is one of the stars of Love & Marriage Huntsville. The show airs on the OWN Network and follows high-profile, affluent Black couples. Although the two are not social media official, Sheree did speak about him during the RHOA reunion.

Andy Cohen gave his stamp of approval during the reunion, but her friend Kandi Burruss spoke publicly that she hopes that Martell is good for her and not using her for fame.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus.