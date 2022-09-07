Sheree Whitfield lays by the pool in a neon bikini from her own fashion line

Sheree Whitfield shines bright in a neon two-piece on a pool day. Pic credit: @shereewhitfield/Instagram

Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta missed Sheree Whitfield during her hiatus and are thrilled to see her return as a full-time Housewife. With her killer body and stunning fashion, she made a strong return to the group.

She has had an emotional season so far, with her relationship with ex-boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams as the focus. Sheree has also worked hard this season with the revitalization of her athleisure line, She by Sheree.

On the Season 14 finale, Sheree celebrated her long-awaited fashion show, after months of struggling with her team so her dream could become reality. All of her hard work paid off when the show was a huge success.

Her friends and fellow Housewives, and Dwight Eubanks, all showed up to support her fashion show.

The reunion airs this Sunday, and it looks like Sheree is back with the reads and one-liners for her castmates. She may have been gone for a few years, but she definitely remembers that the reunions are for explosive drama.

Sheree celebrated the season finale this weekend by the pool, and she showed off her killer body with a familiar brand.

RHOA: Sheree Whitfield represents her brand poolside

Sheree hung out at the pool over the long weekend while getting some sun on a lounge chair. In a series of photos and videos, she showed off her toned body, which she works incredibly hard on every day.

In the first shot, Sheree showed a short full-body video, where she was laying on a beach towel, catching some rays. Her neon yellow bikini top was a sporty style with spaghetti straps, showing off Sheree’s curves.

The high-cut bikini bottoms were the same fun summer color with full coverage, but showed off many of the tattoos that Sheree has on her waist. She sported a matching hat with the She by Sheree logo, and flashed a huge smile at the camera.

The next shot showed Sheree from the waist up, with her curves taking centerstage. In the last video, she panned down her body to come back up and showcased her large-framed sunglasses.

Where does Sheree Whitfield stand with Tyrone Gilliams now?

After Sheree was stood up by Tyrone during a cast trip to the East Coast, their relationship fell apart quickly. They rarely communicated after, and although Tyrone surprised Sheree at her fashion show, the relationship could not be repaired. When it comes to Tyrone, she added, “That is a wrap on him. For sure.”

Sheree has a new man, though, and he is no stranger to reality TV. Martell Holt is a star on OWN’s Love & Marriage: Hunstville, and Sheree said of Martell, “We actually met through a mutual friend. He’s met my friends. He met several people in my family. We’ve been just hanging out. I’m enjoying life right now.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.