Sheree Whitfield is ‘that girl’ in skintight bodysuit and black boots

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield is that girl. Pic credit: @shereewhitfield/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Sheree Whitfield has a reminder for fans, in case they forgot: she is “that girl.”

The RHOA OG shared some new photos on her social media as she posed confidently in all black.

She rocked her hair in a braided style with pieces cascading to her knees.

Sheree made the room a fashion show, striking various poses on comfortable-looking furniture in front of a curtain-adorned window sill and fireplace.

She wore a black leather jacket with matching ankle boots featuring super high heels.

Sheree later removed the jacket, showing off a skintight black long-sleeve shirt with a plunging neckline. She sported peach color acrylics and a diamond cross necklace.

Sheree also rocked a soft glam makeup beat with rosy cheeks, a contoured nose, and matte lips. She also had a faux fur fluffy bag by her feet.

Sheree’s caption read, “Forever I’m THAT girl 🍑✨ Make sure to tune in or set ur DVRs for the newest episode of #RHOA@8pm EST only on @BravoTv. This #SheByShereé fashion show got ur girl stressing. Everything that could go wrong is going wrong. I really want to thank my #TeamShereéboos❗️I see the luv & support and that’s why I continue to put my blood, sweat, & tears into this line. #RHOA #WhoGonCheckMeBoo#SheByShereé #OLDandCOLD#TryAgain.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Although Sheree looked fabulous, she has had her share of drama in the past year.

Sheree Whitfield has been feuding with Drew Sidora

Sheree has had numerous feuds over the past seasons on RHOA and this season is no exception. Her problems with Drew Sidora have played out on camera for viewers each week.

Last week, Drew shared an image with Sheree at a joint birthday party thrown for Marlo Hampton and Kenya Moore. She wrote in the tweet, “The moment I realize I wasn’t getting my money.”

The moment I realize I wasn’t getting my money pic.twitter.com/cZIB1afHnS — DREW SIDORA (@DREWSIDORA) August 29, 2022

The party thrown by Drew and Sheree was a joint effort, however Drew accused Sheree of failing to pay her half.

Sheree Whitfield’s problems with Tyrone Gilliams play out

Sheree has had problems on the relationship front too, because her ex-con boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams has caused her drama this season.

After she held him down for multiple years in prison, Tyrone was released to a halfway house in Philadelphia. Cameras showed Tyrone stand Sheree up, a fact which he has disputed.

Things are looking up for Sheree, because she has a new man, Love & Marriage: Huntsville’s Martell Holt.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.