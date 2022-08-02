Sheree Whitfield called out by ex-boyfriend Tyrone Gilliams over claims he stood her up

Sheree Whitfield is getting blasted in the media by her ex-boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams. Pic credit: @shereewhitfield/Instagram

After a years-long hiatus, OG Sheree Whitfield is finally back on the Real Housewives of Atlanta as a full-time Housewife, and fans are loving that she is back in the cast as more than a guest.

Viewers knew that Sheree had been in a relationship with a man in prison for several years and that if she ever came back to the show, this relationship would certainly be a part of her story.

When it was announced that Sheree would be back and that her boyfriend, Tyrone Gilliams, would also be filmed, viewers knew that this storyline would be high drama and very juicy. But as of today, Tyrone has not yet been on the show.

In June, the episodes of the ladies taking a cast trip to New York City aired, and it was at that time, that Tyrone was supposed to make his RHOA debut. But Sheree showed up to a lunch with Tyrone that was to be filmed for the show, but he was a no-show.

Cameras were rolling as Sheree waited hours for Tyrone to show, only to hear from production that he would not be joining her in Philadelphia. Sheree broke down in tears as she spoke to Kenya Moore on the phone, saying how embarrassed Tyrone made her feel.

After this, Sheree and Tyrone’s relationship started to go downhill, and the two eventually split up, even after years of Sheree waiting on him while he was incarcerated. But Tyrone is speaking out and has a totally different take on this situation.

Tyrone Gilliams claimed production faked the whole Philadelphia lunch

In a recent interview, Tyrone Gilliams revealed the behind-the-scenes scoop from the Philly lunch date where he stood up his long-time love, Sheree.

Tyrone admitted to the Jasmine Brand, “I was aware of the taping, but there was no arrangement, contractually, or any agreement with me and Bravo.” He said that Bravo fabricated the entire issue of him not showing up for a date with Sheree, and they were aware he wasn’t going to be there because of a possible parole violation.

“I don’t have a problem being supportive of a significant other or somebody [I’m] dealing with,” Tyrone said of Sheree. “But, when they created that narrative, and when the narrative was created in regards to me and a lunch date or something that I was supposed to have with [Shereé], that’s when my lawyers had to jump in it. Because it was putting me at risk for going back to prison.”

Tyrone said he wasn’t going to jeopardize his future for a filmed lunch. “I [was] on home confinement, and I wasn’t allowed. It was not an approved activity. Now, if I had an agreement–if it was already agreed that I was working for the network because that could’ve happened prior to that–then I could’ve showed up and not get in trouble. But I’m not going to risk my life for anybody to go back to prison,” Tyrone revealed.

Tyrone Gilliams insists Sheree Whitfield was aware he would not be filming RHOA

The missed lunch date infuriated the viewers, and they felt Tyrone was mistreating Sheree. But he insists Sheree knew that he would not be showing up the whole time.

“I didn’t stand her up, and, more importantly, you can’t stand up somebody where they know where you are,” Tyrone said. “I don’t care if it’s man, woman–you know, no matter what your persuasion is, straight or gay–if [it’s] your significant other or your partner, you know where they lay their heads. So, in my case, you definitely knew where I was because I was [under] home confinement.”

Tyrone also said that he intended to show up until he discovered that cameras would be there. “She knew that I couldn’t come,” Tyrone claimed. “We were communicating; I got a call in the wee hours of the morning about ‘I’m coming to Philly,’ but not saying, ‘I’m coming to Philly to tape.’ Coming to Philly to visit me and coming to Philly to sit outside on the streets to tape is a whole different narrative.”

Sheree has not yet commented on Tyrone’s version of the story, but she might be too busy with her new man, Love & Marriage: Huntsville’s Martell Holt.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.