Shekinah takes aim at Daniele following their 90 Day Fiance Tell All interaction: ‘She’s complete trash’

It’s safe to say that Shekinah Garner and Daniele Gates aren’t going to be BFFs anytime soon.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 5 castmates discovered how much they dislike each other backstage during the Tell All.

Shekinah shared with some of her other castmates that Daniele was standoffish and ignored her when she greeted her, and Daniele accused Shekinah of belittling everyone around her.

The ladies really got into it backstage during a break, ending with Shekinah storming off and leaving the room.

Although their season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is over, as is the Tell All, Shekinah isn’t finished taking jabs at her reality TV nemesis.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

On Instagram, Shekinah took to her Stories, where she uploaded several screenshots and the claws came out.

Daniele Gates accuses Shekinah Garner of paying bots to ‘harass’ their 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way castmates

The first was a comment from Daniele from an unknown post on Instagram, firing shots at Shekinah and accusing her of creating “bot posts.”

Daniele claimed she woke up to “all these pro-Shekinah bot posts” and accused Shekinah of paying bots to “harass” fellow cast members and then offering her “fake” comments.

“Are you really this insane?” Daniele asked, who went on to accuse Shekinah of “attacking” the women during the Tell All and then “taking it to the streets.”

“You really are insane,” Daniele continued. “Keep your ratchet a** off my page weirdo.”

In response, Shekinah vehemently denied paying bots, telling Daniele that she was the one who was insane for believing that she would do such a thing.

“Another delusion of yours,” Shekinah wrote. “Get well soon.”

Shekinah added a caption at the bottom of the screenshot, calling Daniele “narcissistic” and scoffed at the idea of Daniele being “such an evolved human.”

Shekinah continued to put Daniele on blast, demanding that she take photos of the alleged “pro Shekinah posts.”

“Bet you can’t cause you’re completely full of nonsense,” said Shekinah. “Thought you always have receipts!! Where are they?”

Next, Shekinah spilled some piping hot tea when she wrote that Daniele reached out to Shekinah’s Turkish boyfriend, Sarper Guven, before the Tell All.

Shekinah maintained that she wouldn’t divulge the information until Daniele “poked the tiger.”

According to Shekinah, Daniele messaged Sarper to apologize in advance for “anything she might say at the tell-all.”

Shekinah also claimed that during the Tell All, Daniele repeatedly asked if there was “anyone around with a penis” to help her with things.

“And she calls ME a woman hater?” Shekinah rhetorically asked before throwing some major shade at Daniele.

Shekinah says Daniele is ‘complete trash’ who ‘belongs to the streets’

“Complete trash,” she said of her co-star. “Belongs to the streets.”

Lastly, Shekinah recorded herself in bed, recounting her interaction with Daniele at the Tell All.

According to Shekinah’s version of events, Daniele announced to the rest of the cast during hair and makeup that “none of this is real.”

Using Daniele’s logic, Shekinah deduced that Yohan Geronimo’s infidelity wasn’t real. She implied that Daniele was stretching the truth about him cheating.

“So, who knows what she’s making up or not, but I don’t trust a thing she says,” Shekinah told her Instagram followers.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.