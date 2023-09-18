News Shekinah is grossed out by Sarper’s bed but 90 Day Fiance fans think she should worry about his exes instead

Given his dating history, Shekinah Garner isn’t happy that Sarper Guven is still using his old headboard. This season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers learned that Sarper has slept with over 2,500 women, and it’s coming back to haunt him. The former bad boy has decided to give up his promiscuous lifestyle to settle down with Shekinah, but he can’t seem to keep his past in the past because his bed reminds Shekinah of how many women he’s slept with. In a clip from the Monday, September 18 episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Shekinah is grossed out when she arrives in Turkey to find that Sarper is still sleeping on his very worn-in, 12-year-old bed. “Babe, what is happening with your bed?” Shekinah asks Sarper as she climbs on his bed to inspect it closely. “That is still your old bed.” Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Shekinah continues to press Sarper, reminding him that before she came to Turkey, she requested that he replace his bed because she didn’t want to sleep in a bed that other women had slept in. (And in Sarper’s case, that’s thousands of women who have helped wear out his headboard.)

Sarper doesn’t see the issue keeping his bed of 12 years, noting that he sleeps comfortably in it, but Shekinah doesn’t think it’s okay.

Shekinah makes it quite clear that his bed is “gross” and “rotting” and refuses to sleep in it, so she opts for the couch instead.

While Shekinah made a big to-do about Sarper’s bed, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers who watched the clip felt she needed to focus on more pressing issues, like Sarper being tested for STDs.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think Shekinah needs to get an STD test instead of worrying about Sarper’s worn-in headboard

“New bed frame and mattress is your first request?” asked one viewer. “I think the first request is to ask for an STD test.”

Another Instagram user suggested that Shekinah throw away the mattress, the headboard… and Sarper while she’s at it.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Another fan of the show asked, “The bed is a deal breaker but not him being with 2500 women?”

“Who cares about the headboard!!!!” wrote another viewer. “The 2500 women is the issue get tested!”

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

Shekinah admits that she thought Sarper mistakenly admitted to having 2,500 sexual partners

In the preview clip, Shekinah tells producers during a confessional that she didn’t find out how many women Sarper had slept with until a month before she left for Turkey.

In fact, Shekinah admits that she thought 2,500 was a typo.

Sarper’s headboard is in need of replacement. Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

“I’d never even heard of anyone being with half that many people,” Shekinah confesses. “I just really hate the mental image of wondering what caused the headboard to look the way that it does.”

Shekinah feels that a new headboard will help give them a fresh start, but as far as Sarper is concerned, they’re going to be sharing every aspect of their lives, so the condition of his bed shouldn’t matter.

Shekinah has only been in Turkey for a day, and already, she and Sarper are having trouble seeing eye-to-eye. We can’t wait to see what else becomes a topic of contention between this couple this season.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.