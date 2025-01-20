Shekinah Garner undergoes third facelift: See her ‘incredible’ results four days post-op

Another day, another cosmetic surgery for Shekinah Garner.

The 90 Day Fiance star is an open book when it comes to her plastic surgery endeavors.

The 42-year-old doesn’t shy away from posting photos of her work on social media before, during, and after her procedures.

Shekinah even documented her most recent nose job in an episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way—designed by her fiance, Sarper Guven, nonetheless.

Since Season 6 of The Other Way aired, Shekinah has added yet another set of elective surgeries to her laundry list of procedures.

Shekinah shared a Reel in her Instagram Story on Sunday from her plastic surgeon, Dr. Mirza Firat, who is based out of Istanbul, Turkey.

Shekinah had three more procedures performed

The video contained footage of Shekinah before and after undergoing a mid-facelift, endoscopic brow lift, and a lower blepharoplasty, a surgical procedure that involves removing excess skin, fat, and/or muscle from the eyelids.

Dr. Firat narrated the video, pointing out that Shekinah has no visible scars after her surgeries and that she looks “magnificent.”

Shekinah recorded the video of herself four days post-op, still sporting bruises on her face and stitches in her temporal area.

In the comments section, Shekinah thanked Dr. Firat and called her results “incredible” only four days after surgery.

“I’m in awe at your skill at scarless facelifts, as the two I had previously in Beverly Hills left massive scars,” Shekinah wrote, adding that Dr. Firat has “skilled hands.”

Shekinah told her surgeon that she was “in awe” of his skill. Pic credit: @drmirzafirat/Instagram

On her Aesthetics by Shekinah Instagram feed, Shekinah shared another video, this time recorded five days post-op.

Shekinah is loving her results already, even though she’s not fully healed

Shekinah wrote that she underwent the Firat Lyft Type 1 and lower blepharoplasty, and she’s already “thrilled” with the results, including her “new slanted eye shape.”

The reality TV veteran claimed that her undereye area began to hollow when her cheeks began to separate from her orbital bone.

After trying fillers and fat transfers, Shekinah was still unhappy with her appearance, so she decided upon surgical intervention.

Shekinah defends having multiple plastic surgeries

As mentioned, Shekinah has opted for multiple surgeries and cosmetic procedures.

That list includes several facelifts, a brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip filler injections, regular Botox injections, two breast augmentations, and three nose jobs.

During a 2023 Instagram Story Q&A, Shekinah explained why she underwent her first facelift at a young age.

She blamed “traumatic toxic” relationships and family drama for causing her to age prematurely.

When asked why she continues to have work done, Shekinah explained, “Looking ‘fine’ isn’t good enough for me, sorry.”

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance premieres on Sunday, February 16 at 8/7c on TLC.