Shekinah Garner tried her luck on The Millionaire Matchmaker before being cast on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Shekinah Garner and her boyfriend Sarper Guven made a late debut on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and viewers are already fascinated by the couple.

The duo has sparked chatter about their appearance but seemed unfazed by the negative backlash.

That could be because this is not their first stint on reality TV, or at least that’s the case for Shekinah, who was on a Bravo show years ago.

Remember The Millionaire Matchmaker with Patti Stanger? Well, Shekinah tried her luck on the dating series, and she did quite well.

The show aimed to help wealthy men and women find their soulmates, and in Season 6, Shekinah was chosen to attend a mixer for millionaire musician Adam Gaynor.

However, you might not recognize the 41-year-old because she looks completely different than she does today.

At the time, Shekinah was sporting a more natural look with much smaller lips and ash-brown hair. It’s a startling difference from her appearance today after a slew of cosmetic procedures, some of which left her with permanent scars.

Shekinah Garner was featured on The Millionaire Matchmaker

If you’re feeling nostalgic, go back and watch Season 6, Episode 11 of The Millionaire Matchmaker, which aired in 2013.

Starcasm did a bit of sleuthing and found a familiar face — pun intended — that of Shekinah from the current season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

The episode, titled The Olympian and the Rock Star, featured Adam Gaynor, the former guitarist for Matchbox Twenty.

Things went well between Adam and Shekinah, and he chose her as his match at the end of the show.

It’s unclear how long the pair dated, but Shekinah later dated another millionaire contestant from the episode, and they had a three-year romance.

Keep in mind though, that you might not recognize the newly minted TLC star because she appeared on the Bravo series a decade ago, and she’s also had a slew of cosmetic procedures done since then.

Shekinah Garner comes clean about botched procedures

The registered aesthetician reposted photos from the Instagram highlights of her business page, which showed the ripples and dents left on her face after a PDO thread procedure went wrong.

She was forced to have the threads removed after they started to protrude from her face.

Shekinah Garner botched images. Pic credit: @aestheticsbyshekinah/Instagram

In a close-up photo, she wrote, “This is a permanent indention in my face from threads.”

She posted another image and noted, “Makes me so sad to see these ripples and dents in my face from threads even a year after having them done. “

Shekinah Garner after PDO threads procedure. Pic credit: @aestheticsbyshekinah/Instagram

She shared another snap and said, “Luckily this side of my face didn’t get indentations, but I have a scar where a protruding thread was removed.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.