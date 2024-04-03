Shekinah Garner shares decades-old throwback pic — See how much the 90 Day Fiance star has changed

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum Shekinah Garner showed us how different she looks today versus 10 years ago.

The TLC star and aesthetician takes her appearance very seriously, as evidenced by the myriad of plastic surgeries she’s had performed over the years.

Shekinah uploaded a throwback pic from 2014 in her Instagram Stories to show her fans just how drastic the changes have been.

In the photo, Shekinah posed amid an ivy wall backdrop, looking like she was shooting for a modeling gig.

The 41-year-old sported long, dark hair and natural-looking makeup and wore a crocheted crop top with black jean shorts.

In the caption, Shekinah wrote, “Ten years ago 👼”

How much has Shekinah Garner transformed her appearance in 10 years?

At first glance, it doesn’t appear that Shekinah’s appearance has changed that drastically in the last decade.

But comparing side-by-side pics 10 years apart, you can see just how much Shekinah has changed her appearance in the photos below.

The right-side photo was snapped in January 2024, and compared to the 2014 photo on the left, Shekinah is sporting a whole new look.

Not only has Shekinah lightened the color of her hair, but her eyebrow shape is completely different; her eyes seem more almond-shaped; her nose is more elongated; her cheeks are fuller; and her lips are much more plump.

We know that Shekinah has undergone a multitude of plastic surgeries to achieve her current appearance, including two facelifts, a brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip filler injections, regular Botox injections, two nose jobs, two breast augmentations, and three nose jobs.

90 Day Fiance alum Shekinah explains why she opted for so much plastic surgery

In December 2022, Shekinah shared some graphic footage of herself before, during, and after she underwent a brow lift, mid-face lift, lower facelift, neck lift, and Halo laser resurfacing on her face and neck.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Shekinah explained why she chose to undergo so much plastic surgery.

“I was age 39 in these photos and videos… and feeling like I had tried everything besides surgery. I had gone through a number of tragic losses in life that I felt prematurely aged me; and I was not happy with the loss of volume in my face and skin laxity in my neck,” Shekinah explained.

She continued, “I had tried every facial product and treatment available to me, and obviously nothing provided surgery-like results… so it was time for actual surgery.”

