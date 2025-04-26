Shekinah Garner shares cryptic post about being ‘silenced’ and left if she gets ‘too skinny or fat’

90 Day Fiance star Shekinah Garner posted a lengthy message that hints at trouble in paradise.

Shekinah and her fiance, Sarper Guven, are sharing their storyline in Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance.

Viewers know from previous seasons of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way that Shekinah and Sarper have experienced their fair share of relationship obstacles.

This season on 90 Day Fiance, Sarper is struggling to adjust to life in the US after leaving his family in Turkey.

Sarper and Shekinah don’t see eye to eye on everything, and her sisters have recently become a bit of a roadblock in their journey to the altar.

While their up-and-down love story continues to play out on TLC, Shekinah took to social media to suggest that she and Sarper’s relationship may be on the rocks.

Is Shekinah’s cryptic post a clue about her relationship with Sarper?

Taking to her Instagram Story in the early hours on Saturday morning, Shekinah began her lengthy post by asking her followers, “You know what really sucks?”

She then listed 10 gripes, beginning with “Being told that what matters to you isn’t important.”

“Being ignored when you’re hurt, sick, emotional,” she wrote on the second line.

Shekinah went on an early morning rant about what “really sucks.” Pic credit: @shekinah.garner/Instagram

Shekinah’s list continued, as she complained about “Feeling alone due to a partner who has checked out,” “Being blamed for everything,” feeling like a “burden, embarrassing, or stupid,” feeling as though making someone feel loved isn’t enough,” and being “shut down and silenced” by a partner when trying to express feeling “deeply unhappy.”

Her list also included the inability to have mature conversations, “One sided efforts at conflict resolution,” “Being told ‘if you get too skinny or fat, I will leave you,'” and “Feeling like there’s never a right time or way to bring up something that’s bothering you.”

One point in Shekinah’s post that aligns with her and Sarper’s relationship history is the point about getting “too skinny or fat.”

In an episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sarper revealed that he had a “target” weight in mind for his then-girlfriend.

Sarper admitted that he doesn’t like his women to be muscular and revealed that if Shekinah stayed at or below her target weight, she’d have the “physique that he wants.”

It’s unclear whether Shekinah wrote the post herself or if it was posted elsewhere and shared in her Story.

Either way, her early morning grumble raises questions about her engagement to Sarper.

Are Shekinah and Sarper facing relationship woes?

Aside from her recent cryptic post, Shekinah’s Instagram activity insinuates that all is well with her and Sarper.

The last time she included her husband-to-be on her Instagram feed was April 22, following the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance.

Sarper posted the same carousel of photos on his Instagram feed, too.

Shekinah’s Instagram Story could mean she and Sarper are going through a rough patch, or perhaps it wasn’t aimed at her fiance at all.

90 Day Fiance fans know that the cast likes to throw viewers off the scent. Since they’re bound by NDAs (non-disclosure agreements), they can’t legally post too much about the status of their relationships anyway.

At this point, Shekinah’s ambiguous laundry list of “what really sucks” is up for interpretation.

Whether she was directing the post at Sarper or for another reason remains to be seen.

Season 11 of 90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.