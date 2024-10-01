Shekinah Garner shares before-and-after facelift photos: ‘I don’t look that different’

Shekinah Garner has undergone a lot of plastic surgery but says she looks nearly the same.

As 90 Day Fiance fans know, Shekinah is open about the cosmetic work she had done.

The L.A.-based aesthetician has copped to several facelifts, a brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip filler injections, regular Botox injections, two breast augmentations, and three nose jobs.

Shekinah snapped before-and-after photos to share the results of one of her facelifts, sharing the pics to her Instagram Story.

In the side-by-side images, Shekinah blacked out her eyes and wore her hair up in a bun.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In the “after” photo, Shekinah’s face appeared thinner, and her skin subtly lifted and more taut.

Shekinah shares before-and-after photos of her ‘unnoticeable’ facelift

But according to the TLC star no one noticed that she had work done.

As Shekinah noted in the caption of her upload, “Yes, my facelift rejuvenated my face, but it’s still my face.”

“Not a single person I know noticed a difference,” she added. “But I did, so it was worth it for me.”

Shekinah shared the results of her facelift. Pic credit: @shekinah.garner/Instagram

In a second slide, Shekinah shared a photo of two women, presumably her sisters.

Shekinah wrote that her sisters, unlike herself, have opted not to have plastic surgery.

The 42-year-old mom of one wrote that despite having multiple surgeries, she doesn’t look “that different.”

Shekinah says she’s a ‘freak show with a ton of plastic surgery’

According to Shekinah, the biggest changes to her appearance were shaving the end of her brows and drawing them higher, her most recent nose job, getting lip filler, and recently dissolving the filler in her face.

Shekinah opened up about her plastic surgery. Pic credit: @shekinah.garner/Instagram

“My sisters are naturally beautiful. I’m the freak show with a ton of plastic surgery, and I own it,” Shekinah confessed.

Sarper Guven will design Shekinah’s new nose this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

This season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Shekinah is prepping for another nose job, and her boyfriend, Sarper Guven, is instructing the surgeons on how to do their job.

Sarper is “designing” Shekinah’s third rhinoplasty. Sarper told Shekinah, “Leave it to me. I’ll tell the doctor what to do. I’ll tell him I know what you need.”

Although Shekinah is excited to have Sarper’s input, her friends are concerned that it is another way for Sarper to exert control over Shekinah.

“I can’t pretend like that’s not a big deal,” Shekinah’s friend admitted. “It’s insane.”

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.