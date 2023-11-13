Shekinah Garner admits to plastic surgery — Here’s how the 90 Day Fiance newbie transformed her appearance

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Shekinah Garner is opening up about her plastic surgeries.

When Shekinah and her boyfriend, Sarper Guven, debuted their storyline this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers instantly assumed the couple was a fan of plastic surgery and/or cosmetic procedures.

Shekinah’s ultra-plump pout and taut face, along with what appeared to be some nips and tucks by Sarper, had 90 Day Fiance viewers comparing them to another plastic-surgery-loving duo from the franchise: Darcey and Stacey Silva.

Shekinah has found herself at the center of some harsh criticism, as well, when it comes to altering her appearance, especially after some throwback pics surfaced online, showing an unrecognizable version of the 41-year-old before she altered her appearance.

Amid all the curiosity and backlash surrounding the procedures she and Sarper may or may not have undergone, Shekinah has set the record straight.

The aesthetician recorded an Instagram Story Q&A and responded to curious fans and followers.

One such follower asked, “What’s with all the plastic surgery with you both? Your child would look adopted!”

Shekinah Garner says Sarper Guven hasn’t had any plastic surgery, but she’s had a boatload of work herself

In response, Shekinah detailed all of the cosmetic work she’s had done, including a laundry list of plastic surgeries and outpatient procedures.

“So, basically, Sarper hasn’t had plastic surgery. He had his nose broken one time and had it fixed, but that wasn’t really plastic surgery. That was more of a revision surgery. But he is natural,” Shekinah shared.

Shekinah added that losing the “baby fat” in his face has altered Sarper’s appearance over the years and isn’t the result of injectables.

Shekinah, on the other hand, has undergone quite a few transformations, including two facelifts, two neck lifts, a brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, lip filler injections, regular Botox injections, two nose jobs, and two breast augmentations.

“I’ve had a lot of surgeries, okay?” Shekinah told her followers. “A lot of surgeries, but most of them were on my face. My breasts are my only body surgery.”

When questioned about getting her lips filled, Shekinah revealed that she’s received quite a bit of backlash for opting for such a plump pout, but she doesn’t care what her naysayers think.

“My lips are my choice, and I’m doing what makes me feel beautiful, and I like to have nice, plump, juicy lips… and Sarper also loves them,” Shekinah revealed. “So they are just the aesthetic that I personally prefer.”

According to Shekinah, even her injector isn’t fond of the size of her lips. Her injector refuses to use Shekinah’s images on her Instagram page because she likes to advertise a more natural look.

The list of 90 Day Fiance cast members to go under the knife is growing

Shekinah isn’t the first 90 Day Fiance castmate to go under the knife, and she certainly won’t be the last.

From Angela Deem and Larissa Lima’s full-body transformations to Loren Brovarnik‘s recent Mommy Makeover, there is a laundry list of TLC stars who have opted for a little nip and tuck here and there.

Most recently, plastic surgery-loving alum Darcey Silva’s fiance, Georgi Rusev, joined the growing list of reality TV stars to change their look with cosmetic enhancements.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Georgi visited Darcey’s favorite nurse injector in Connecticut over the weekend and got some filler in his cheeks, lips, and jawline, presumably to freshen up his look before he and Darcey tie the knot.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.