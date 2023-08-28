Sheila puts 90 Day Fiance troll on blast for harassing her with nasty messages

Sheila Mangubat is getting support from viewers after she put an online troll on blast for harassing her.

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star posted a screenshot of the nasty message she recently received on Facebook after blocking the troll on Instagram.

This is not the first time that Sheila has publicly shared the hateful messages she has received from the woman.

Actually, the last two screenshots she posted are from the same person who is hell-bent on finding ways to contact Sheila.

The woman has been blasting Sheila for her treatment of David, and in her latest tirade, she even brought her son into the mix.

Sheila and David’s storyline is still playing out on the show, and while the hearing-impaired couple has their share of supporters, they’ve quickly learned that there’s always a hater or two in the mix.

Sheila puts a 90 Day Fiance troll on blast after being harassed

The 90 Day Fiance star shared a screenshot of the brazen message she was sent after blocking the troll on Instagram.

“There she is again 😑🙄 aren’t you done? or maybe your life is just boring. Can you really find a way to message me on Facebook? 🥱,” wrote Sheila in the caption.

Meanwhile, the Facebook message, which was riddled with spelling errors, claimed Sheila was “the ipitome of a user and a cheat from another country!”

The troll also questioned the whereabouts of her son’s father and added,” Why hasn’t he supported you? You have to pray on a disabled AMERICAN?”

The angry woman wasn’t done spewing hate at Sheila, she also mocked the fact that the Philipino native now has her blocked.

“Make sure you screen shoot this and post on Instagram that you blocked me from…you make me ill.”

90 Day Fiance viewers advise Sheila to ignore the haters

After sharing the post online, the TLC personality got a slew of support from her Instagram followers, who advised her to ignore the haters.

“How sad that this person needs to be so hateful. How horrible to live a life where being mean and unkind to others brings them joy,” said one commenter.

“very tired people like that, have nothing to do in their own lives, what a sourpuss😖 I would say goodbye to the haters 🖐,” said someone else.

One Instagram user advised Sheila, “please ignore her horrible words, you seem like a wonderful person and you’re an amazing mother.”

Pic credit: @mangubatsheilamae/Instagram

“Sheila, I and so many people love you.”💖🫶🏻🤗” reasoned a 90 Day Fiance viewer, “PS- Ignore and block the haters.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.