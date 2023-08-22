Sheila Mangubat responds to 90 Day Fiance viewers who think she’s sporting a baby bump

Is Sheila Mangubat pregnant? The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star is facing speculation that she’s expecting a baby and recently set the record straight.

Sheila and her American love interest, David Dangerfield, joined this season’s cast and instantly tugged at viewers’ heartstrings.

Sheila and David are both hearing impaired, and, despite their language barriers, communication issues, and adversity, the couple shares a strong bond that has 90 Day Fiance fans rooting for their love story.

Since appearing on reality TV, Sheila has amassed a small following on social media, where she recently shared some footage of herself performing karaoke with her family members.

Sheila approached the camera during the video as she belted out The Jets’ 1987 hit Make it Real. In the Instagram video, originally recorded on TikTok, Sheila was clad in a form-fitting red tank top and black printed shorts.

Apparently, Sheila’s midsection, which was accentuated by her top, got her fans curious whether she’s got a baby on the way.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers think Sheila is expecting a baby

In the comments, some of the reality TV personality’s fans and followers spoke up, boldly asking Sheila whether she has a bun in the oven.

“Sure looks like a baby bump to me,” read one such comment.

Some of Sheila’s Instagram followers suspect she’s sporting a baby bump. Pic credit: @mangubatsheilamae/Instagram

Another Instagram user asked Sheila, “Am I seeing a baby bump?” prompting another follower to comment, “that’s what [I’m] saying too.”

Sheila took notice of the chatter in her comments section and cleared the air regarding an impending bundle of joy coming her and David’s way. As it turns out, Sheila has simply gained some weight in her midsection.

Sheila shot down pregnancy rumors in the comments section of her Instagram post. Pic credit: @mangubatsheilamae/Instagram

In response, Sheila explained, “😂 I’m not pregnant it’s just belly cuz I’m gaining weight 😆.”

Sheila’s son Jhonreil is learning to bond with David

Sheila is already a mom to one child, her son Jhonreil, who has made several appearances this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

Sheila was a teenager when she gave birth to Jhonreil and was never married to his father. They split while Sheila was still pregnant, as she explained during an episode earlier this season.

David is hoping to become a father figure to Jhonreil, especially if he and Sheila move back to the U.S. with him.

During a solo confessional, David told TLC’s cameras, “It’s important for me to have a relationship with Sheila’s son. I want to propose to her on this trip, so I need to prove to her I plan on being a good father.”

Although Jhonreil doesn’t speak English or know American Sign Language, David wasn’t concerned about bonding with the preteen, despite Sheila expressing concerns that they wouldn’t hit it off.

While on an outing to the beach, David and Jhonreil bonded quickly, playing games and splashing each other in the water, and it warmed Sheila’s heart and eased her worries about them not connecting.

“David and my son, they are both bonding, and even if they not much communicate, I saw that they are enjoying each other,” Sheila shared. “They feel like a father and son, and that makes me happy.”

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.