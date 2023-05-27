Shayne Jansen reveals whether he’d get back together with Natalie Lee, talks Love Is Blind re-do

Love Is Blind alum Shayne Jansen is opening up about a possible reconciliation with his former fiancee, Natalie Lee.

Shayne and Natalie med in the pods during Season 2 of Netflix’s dating experiment and got engaged sight unseen.

When their wedding day rolled around, Natalie shocked Shayne, their guests, and Love Is Blind viewers when she chose to say, “I don’t” at the altar.

The night before their nuptials, Natalie and Shayne had an explosive argument that played into Natalie’s decision. Although they attempted to rekindle their romance after Netflix’s cameras stopped rolling, they ultimately decided to go their separate ways.

Since then, it’s been nothing but bad blood between Shayne and Natalie. Shayne called out his ex-wife-to-be last month on Instagram, begging her to let him appear on her podcast, Out of the Pods, to “clear the air.”

Now, Shayne is speaking out about the possibility that he and Natalie might reconcile and get back together.

Shayne Jansen pens a sarcastic remark about getting back together with Natalie Lee

In a recent Instagram post, Shayne posed for a mirror selfie and showed off his newest tattoos. The Chicago-based real estate agent wore head-to-toe black for his selfie, adding sunglasses and a black hat as he snapped the full-length shot.

In the second slide of his carousel post, Shayne showed off a rose tattoo on his inner forearm and a moon tattoo on another part of his body in the third slide.

He geotagged the post in Chicago, Illinois, and captioned it, “What’s going on friends? Pigtails ain’t going anywhere and I also added some art to my body 💋”

Shayne received thousands of likes on his post and interacted with many of his 670,000 Instagram followers in the comments section.

One such comment came from a follower who asked about the possibility that he and Natalie might reconnect romantically.

“Is there a chance for you and Nat to get back together?” they asked.

In his response, Shayne made it clear that he and Natalie are likely done for good.

“Better chance we solve world hunger,” Shayne replied.

Another comment from a fan asked Shayne, “Do you think Love Is Blind is exploitative?”

In response, Shayne wrote, “100000%.”

He continued, seemingly pointing out that he doesn’t regret the experience.

Shayne says of appearing on Love Is Blind: ‘I’d do it all over again’

“I’m not playing victim I’d do it all over again,” Shayne added. “But next season I know every character who they will exploit and who they will make there babies.”

Although it looks as though Shayne and Natalie won’t be giving love another shot, the Netflix reality TV star recently sparked rumors that he was romantically involved with another Love Is Blind contestant.

Shayne was caught getting flirty in the comments section of a post shared by Season 4 alum and “mean girl,” Micah Lussier, and then spent some time in her hometown of Seattle, Washington.

Shayne sparks relationship rumors with Love Is Blind Season 4 contestant Micah Lussier

Micah’s Instagram post was a shout-out to Viejas Casino & Resort in San Diego, California, in which she shared several photos of herself enjoying her time at the resort, showing off her fantastic figure in a black body-con dress.

Shayne chose to insert himself in the comments, striking up a flirty conversation with Micah when he wrote, “The only jackpot is finding the love of your life.”

Shayne’s comment raised plenty of eyebrows in the comments section, and he added to the drama when he wrote, “Yes we are knocking boots you guys guessed it.”

For her part, Micah simply responded by asking, “You?” to which Shayne replied, “shes flirting with me adorable.”

Seasons 1 – 4 of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.