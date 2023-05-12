Shayne Jansen pokes fun at his fans being concerned for him in witty birthday post

Netflix reality TV star Shayne Jansen had a little fun with the recent concern for him regarding his behavior.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Shayne’s fans were worried about the Love Is Blind Season 2 contestant last month.

Shayne recorded a live video in which he appeared disheveled, slurring his speech at times, stumbling to form sentences, and at times, his jaw chattered uncontrollably.

Amid the disordered recording, Shayne’s fans called for him to seek help, and many believed his erratic behavior resulted from drug use.

Following the ordeal, Shayne announced that he would be taking a social media hiatus and made good on his promise.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Shayne has since returned to Instagram and, in typical Shayne fashion, is poking fun at the attention surrounding him.

For his 34th birthday, Shayne shared a photo of himself on Instagram, seated in bed while eating a McFlurry. Shayne’s hair was worn up in a bun, and he smiled as he dipped his spoon into the frosty treat.

Shayne Jansen jokes about his fans being ‘worried’ because of his recent behavior

In his caption of the post, which received over 24,000 likes, Shayne joked, “Shayne has a McFlurry in bed for breakfast on his birthday. Fans are worried # 34 ❤️ Peep my story later today for a sassy gift from me I love you all 💋”

Shayne has appeared on two reality TV shows on Netflix. He made his debut during Season 2 of Love Is Blind, the wildly popular dating experiment that currently wrapped its fourth season.

During his time on Love Is Blind, Shayne fell in love with Natalie Lee in the pods, and the two got engaged. However, Shayne was crushed when Natalie chose to say, “I don’t” at the altar.

Shayne searched for love on Netflix with Love Is Blind and then Perfect Match

Shayne tried his hand at love once again, this time during Perfect Match. Shayne matched with Chloe Veitch, and it looked as though the two had a shot at earning the show’s coveted title of Perfect Match.

But, once again, Shayne found himself single when things didn’t work out between himself and British beauty Chloe.

These days, the real estate broker associate stays busy on social media between Instagram, TikTok, and Cameo, where he has amassed hundreds of thousands of followers.

Shayne currently has 669,000 followers on Instagram and another 158,000 on TikTok. He has received nothing short of 5-star reviews for his personalized videos on Cameo, proving that Netflix viewers are interested in what he’s up to, like him or not.

Seasons 1 – 4 of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.