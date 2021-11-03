Shaun Robinson shares a message for her haters, 90 Day Fiance stars react

Shaun Robinson has been the 90 Day Fiance Tell All host since 2016. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Carrie-Nelson

Shaun Robinson has long been the host of the 90 Day Fiance Tell Alls and has gained even more visibility recently with her presence on the Discovery+ spinoffs, 90 Day: Bares all and 90 Day: The Single Life.

It’s no secret that 90 Day Fiance fans have been critical of Shaun in the past, even going so far as to ask for a new host.

And clearly, Shaun hears at least some of the criticism hurled her way because she shared a message on Instagram aimed at those who don’t like her and she’s letting them know how unbothered she really is.

Here’s what Shaun Robinson has to say to those who don’t like her

Shaun Robinson took to Instagram to share a meme with her fans, letting everyone know how she feels about her haters.

The photo read, “You don’t like me? Okay, well… Sending thoughts and prayers.” It was simple but the message made it clear that she’s not all that worried about what people think of her.

The caption was even more proof. She wrote, “💭 +🙏🏾=🤷🏾‍♀️,” an indicator that she’s not bothered at all.

After all, she is the longtime 90 Day Fiance Tell All host with a successful career and a long list of accomplishments.

Shaun often posts things about her life and what she’s been up to, both 90 Day Fiance-related and not. Most recently, she shared her elaborate Halloween costume and photos from a party she attended as well as a couple of clips from 90 Day: Bares all.

She rarely addresses those who don’t like her like she did today. In fact, normally when Shaun posts anything that isn’t about her life directly, it is inspirational messages and posts that are uplifting. Maybe she’s finally had enough?

90 Day Fiance cast members chime in on Shaun Robinson’s post

Shaun Robinson’s message was not lost on a handful of 90 Day Fiance cast members, and it’s worth mentioning that they get plenty of hate themselves so her message may have resonated.

Colt Johnson’s wife, Vanessa Guerra, whose sad miscarriage news was recently revealed, chimed in with two laughing-crying emojis. Kenneth Niedermeier also had an emoji reaction, adding a raising hands emoji.

Meg Potthast had the most to say about Shaun’s message. She wrote, “Some people will never like you because your spirit irritates their demons,” followed by a red heart emoji.

