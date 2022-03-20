Sharna Burgess releases bikini photo showing off baby bump

Dancing with the Stars’ Sharna Burgess in her kitchen. Pic credit: @Sharna Burgess/YouTube

Sharna Burgess is very excited to become a mother, and she is sharing her journey with the world.

She recently shared a video montage of the moments in her pregnancy so far, with the moment she learned she was pregnant and when she told her father, who sadly died just one month later.

Now, Sharna is sharing her body with fans, as she has posted a beautiful bikini photo showing off her baby bump.

Sharna Burgess releases bikini photo of baby bump

Sharna released a bikini photo for her fans, and she said she loved the way the light “hit him just right.”

She also included a second photo, which you can see by swiping, taken right after she found out she was pregnant.

“I was in shock and still trying to process that this was real. It felt weird taking a photo in that moment but I’m glad I did.”

This was just one of many photos Sharna has shared with her fans as she takes them along with her on her pregnancy journey.

She also shared a sweet photo of her partner, Brian Austin Green, holding her and giving her a kiss while cupping her baby bump with his free hand.

She captioned it, “Mom and Dad.”

Sharna Burgess sharing pregnancy journey with fans

Sharna Burgess posted a video on her Instagram account, showing fans moments from her pregnancy so far.

In the video, she showed herself crying at the positive pregnancy test, the trip where she and Brian went to tell her father, and her dad’s proud response. They also showed her mother, who was equally excited.

“I can’t watch this without crying. It’s the handshake between Bri and my Dad that gets me every time,” she wrote. “Can a heart be broken and full at the same time about the same moment? Mine feels that way.”

Sharna also mentioned that this was an unplanned pregnancy, as she was on birth control when she got pregnant. However, as she said, the universe had its plans for her and she is excited to become a first-time mother.

Brian has four other sons, Journey River, 5, Bodhi Ransom, 8, and Noah Shannon, 9, with ex Megan Fox, and 20-year-old Kassius with ex Vanessa Marcil.

Sharna has announced the due date is July 4 and the whole world can celebrate her baby with her.

