Sharna Burgess is eating her placenta after having baby with Brian Austin Green

Dancing with the Stars professional dancer Sharna Burgess is consuming her placenta and touting the benefits, roughly one month after giving birth to her first child with 90210 actor Brian Austin Green.

The couple announced the pregnancy in February and documented the pregnancy process extensively on social media. Brian and Sharna announced the birth of their son, Zane Walker, on social media last month.

Zane was the fifth child for Brian, who has a son Kassius, 20, with his ex-girlfriend Vanessa Marcil. He is also a father-of-three with ex-wife Megan Fox to children Noah, 9, Bodhi, 8, and Journey, 5.

Sharna has been active throughout the pregnancy and has shared post-pregnancy information also.

She invited fans to ask questions on her Instagram Stories, where fans wanted to know about the birthing process and recovery.

One fan asked about Sharna’s placenta pills, and she gladly provided additional information on her now-deleted IG Story.

Sharna Burgess joins the trend of consuming placenta for hormonal benefits

Sharna described her pregnancy and recovery in a positive manner, writing: “My recovery has been amazing and my mood and milk the whole time have been positive.”

Sharna shared that she ingested the placenta in pill form and recommended other new moms do the same.

Sharna wrote: “I highly recommend this. I had my placenta picked up by our baby nurse who is also a doula. She processed my placenta and put it into capsules for me.”

The placenta grows in the uterus for a fetus to deliver vital nutrients and produces hormones that regulate maternal and fetal processes. Some new mothers choose to consume the fetus, believing it carries the same benefits after birth as it did during the pregnancy.

Regarding the benefits of eating the placenta, Sharna wrote it “is said to help with hormone balancing, milk production, PPD prevention and all around recovery.”

Sharna Burgess talks about being a new mom

Sharna and Brian’s son turned one month old today, and although this wasn’t his first child, it was Sharna’s.

Besides eating her placenta, Sharna has learned other new tricks as a new mother.

Sharna had an unexpected C-section and an arduously long labor. She shared details and a selfie of her c-section scar on Instagram earlier this week.

She began the caption, “I didn’t expect a C section. I didn’t necessarily have a birth plan but even my relaxed go with the flow approach got tested when we were told this was the safest option. Our little Zane was trying so hard to get out but after 30+ hrs of labor and my water breaking TWICE, i just wasn’t dilating enough.”

Sharna explained the products she has used postpartum and gave a shoutout to women for their ability to bring life into the world.

Dancing with the Stars is on hiatus. The dancing reality competition series will return in late 2022 to its new home on Disney+ streaming.