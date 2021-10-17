Sharna Burgess explains confusion after Brian Austin Green’s DWTS elimination

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

There was a huge bit of controversy last week when Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess were eliminated on Tuesday night from Dancing With the Stars.

The first bit of confusion came when the duo was eliminated without a chance for the judges to save them.

The second came when sources claimed that Brian and Sharna “stormed out” of the ballroom after their elimination.

Brian Austin Green already revealed that they didn’t leave mad, or “salty,” but he said that they left like they were supposed to.

Now, Sharna is explaining more about what happened.

Sharna Burgess explains what happened after DWTS elimination

Sharna Burgess said that she and Brian Austin Green left the ballroom floor immediately, as they were instructed to do. This was so the judges could determine which of the other two duos would stay and who would leave.

However, they didn’t storm out of the ballroom, and they were the ones left hanging after their elimination.

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess went to the interview area and waited for their turn to speak to the press.

The interviewers never showed up.

“I just wanted to clean something up real quick because I think this is said in a couple of press releases, we didn’t leave before press started, we did wait a good 30 minutes on the Zoom link greenroom waiting for everyone to do press,” Sharna said.

“But nothing came through to us, apparently there was a big mix-up with the Zoom links last night. And then we had to go to the people that were getting us out of our wigs and [makeup]. … There were people waiting for us to do that.”

It sounds like there was a mess up with the interview process and the two waited and finally had to move on to the makeup people, who were waiting to get them ready to leave.

Brian Austin Green talks DWTS elimination

Brian Austin Green added, “So we weren’t, like, salty and wanting to f—king storm out of there.”

“No one is salty,” Burgess agreed. “Everyone in the competition is absolutely amazing and we are deeply grateful for our time on it.”

The day after their Dancing With the Stars elimination, Brian said more about the experience.

“Thank you so much, everybody, that, like, supported us and voted for us and was there for us,” Green said. “It was really a great experience for us, not just with the people we met, but with the fans that supported us and just getting to dance with each other.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.