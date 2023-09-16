Sharna Burgess calls out Dancing with the Stars for casting Adrian Peterson

The Dancing with the Stars cast announcement was mostly exciting, but one competitor has caused quite a bit of outrage.

After the big reveal, several DWTS fans took aim at the show for adding former running back Adrian Peterson to the lineup.

They thought the felony child abuse charges he faced in 2014 were enough to get him blackballed from the show.

Unfortunately, it was not enough, and he will compete for the Mirror Ball Trophy in Season 32.

This sparked an outcry before DWTS even started, as they could not believe that production would do this to dance pro Britt Stewart, who has been paired with Adrian for the season.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



While Britt hasn’t said anything about the pairing, former pro dancer Sharna Burgess, who revealed she was not asked back for Season 32, has plenty to say about the situation.

Sharna Burgess blasts Dancing with the Stars

Sharna cannot believe that Adrian Peterson was cast for Dancing with the Stars, and she’s been very vocal about it.

On her new iHeartRadio podcast, Old-Ish, Sharna addressed the outrage over Adrian’s involvement with the show.

“There’s one person that I’d like to share that I’m really shocked is on there: Adrian Peterson, the football player… The man has been charged with child abuse of his four-year-old son in the way that he punishes him and that is just devastating for me,” Sharna explained to her listeners.

She continued, “I’m telling you now if I walked into a room and that was my partner, I would turn around and walk right out. There is no way — now being a mother — I would be able to stomach that.”

Sharna Burgess spent 14 seasons on Dancing with the Stars and dealt with some controversial pairings herself. The first season she was on the show, she danced alongside Andy Dick.

Jesse Metcalfe hit back at Sharna’s claims about their partnership

Another of Sharna Burgess’ dance partners isn’t happy with some information she shared on her podcast’s first episode.

While talking about difficult dancers, without naming any names, she dished her time during Season 28 with Hallmark star Jesse Metcalfe.

Sharna recalled, “I wasn’t able to be in the room alone with him after the first couple of weeks because of things that happened. That was rocky, and we were eliminated very quickly.”

It’s pretty obvious Jesse is who she was talking about because they were eliminated fourth and went home very early in the season.

Despite not naming names, Jesse Metcalfe knew he was the person she was talking about and essentially outed himself through a statement from his lawyer.

Jesse’s rep to TV Line, “If she is referring to a time where our client Jesse Metcalfe worked with Ms. Burgess four years ago, the only recollection was that they didn’t get along. Vague insinuations are not only reckless but also irrelevant.”

Dancing with the Stars premieres on Tuesday, September 26 at 8/7c on ABC.