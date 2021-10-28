Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green talk stress of DWTS on their relationship

Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on Dancing With the Stars. Pic credit: ABC

Dancing With the Stars featured Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess as a real-life couple partnering up.

However, while some thought that gave them an advantage, it was the complete opposite.

It seemed the judges were harsher on the couple than on others, expected more, and counted off on their dances steeply.

In the first double elimination of the season, Sharna and Brian left the show without a chance to be saved.

There were even rumors they left without talking to anyone, storming out, but they clarified that was a misunderstanding.

Now, they are talking about how appearing on Dancing With the Stars together affected their relationship.

Sharna and Brian talk relationship after Dancing With the Stars

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green faced harsh criticism from the judges on Dancing With the Stars, and that made things tough when preparing for their next dances.

“It was really learning how much of a solid team we are. We can handle anything,” Sharna told Hollywood Life.

“No matter if it was scheduling things or the stress of it or the lack of time that we had for it, whatever it was, we were just a solid unit in working really, really hard to get to where we got to.”

She also said this gave the two something to solidify their already strong relationship. She said the experience pushed them and forced them to deal with conflict.

“That was really beautiful to get to know how well we can deal with conflict, how well we can deal with tension with each other,” Sharna said. “Our communication even got pushed to the test. We found how truly compatible we really are.”

Sharna talks staying strong despite turmoil on DWTS

The training is often hard for many competitors on Dancing With the Stars. They have to work hard and the pros are perfectionists, something that they have to reign in with the inexperienced dancing celebrities.

In the case of Sharna and Brian, that was harder because they took the frustration home with them at night.

“There was one week where – I think it was our tango week,” Sharna said. “It was just a really stressful thing of pushing harder to get it better and the long rehearsal hours and also, we share life and work together and that can become very, very intense.”

She then pointed out days where things got stressful for the couple.

“There was a day or two where it was uncomfortable in there and neither one of us wanted to do that to each other,” Sharna said.

“That didn’t mean because we were lazy, just emotionally and energetically, it was so much for us to keep pushing through that day. And then the next day it was fine.”

Dancing With the Stars airs on Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.