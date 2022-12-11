Shannon St. Clair dazzled in a perfect LBD for an evening out. Pic credit: @shannonsaint/Instagram

Shannon St. Clair pulled out her best LBD for an evening with the Real Housewives of Miami.

The stunning blonde was formerly a contestant on Love Island USA Season 3, which aired over the summer of 2021.

She has steadily been building up a following on her socials, where fans have been keeping up with her adventures.

Shannon was recently invited to watch the premiere of the latest season of Real Housewives of Miami.

The blonde attended the event at Soho Beach House in Miami, wearing a revealing black minidress that left little to the imagination.

Her dress was strapless with a large cutout section in the center plunging all the way to her waist, with the fabric being held in place by four gold chains that glittered across her midriff.

The little black number also featured a hip-high slit on her left side, revealing more of her skin in the dress.

Similar to the front of the dress, the slit was held in place by multiple gold chains spaced evenly on her side.

Shannon was stunning in the LBD, which she accessorized with a gold choker chain, a bracelet, and a small white purse with a chain strap.

The 26-year-old reality star opted for a sky-high black platform heel, which brought her closer to the height of her date, boyfriend Josh Goldstein, whom she met during her time on the show.

The blonde wore her hair in a middle part with a glam curl, and her makeup was flawless.

She posted a series of photos to Instagram that showed her in the outfit, including a short video clip where she turned to the side and posed, showcasing her incredible figure in the LBD.

Shannon St. Clair sizzles in yellow bikini for Shein partnership

Shein is a popular choice for the fashion-forward who want on-trend pieces at affordable prices, and Shannon partnered with the brand earlier this year to alert her fans to a special discount code.

It was no surprise to see the Love Island babe modeling a bikini for her followers as she relaxed on a boat from a sunny Florida location.

She rocked a pastel yellow bikini from the fashion giant, leaning back to show off her incredibly toned stomach in the feminine two-piece.

The bikini top featured a pretty frilled lining along the top of the cups and a ditsy floral cutout pattern.

She wore v-shape bottom to match, with the pastel swimwear popping against Shannon’s bronzed skin.

Looking ready to soak up those Florida rays, she captioned the post, “Welcome to the sunshine state☀️🌼🍋 in @sheinofficial ✨ .”

Shannon St. Clair in spandex for Pretty Little Thing Miami opening

Shannon and her enviable figure were also spotted in a skintight activewear set as she made an appearance at the Pretty Little Thing Showroom that has recently opened up in Miami.

She repped the brand for her visit by wearing a matching set of their activewear pieces in a brown textured pattern.

She posed in the store beside a giant pink unicorn as she held a branded bag full of goodies from her visit.

Shannon wore a cycling short and matching crop top for her shopping haul and was joined by fellow Love Islander Florita Diaz.

The store looked like any fashionista’s dream, with clothes racks lining pretty pink walls and accessories all around.

Shannon wore the Pretty Little Thing Brown Textured Seamless Padded Sports Bra and matching Brown Textured Seamless Bike Short, both priced at $30.