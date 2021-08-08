Shannon Beador takes ex-husband to court for not allowing their kids to film RHOC

Shannon and David Beador are battling it out in court. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/admedia

Real Housewives of Orange County star Shannon Beador is battling ex-husband David Beador in court after he refused to allow their children to film with her. The couple shares three girls and they have all been featured on the show since the family joined RHOC.

After David and Shannon parted ways the girls were still able to film but now that David has remarried he doesn’t want them on camera over fears that his new wife could be mentioned on the show.

Shannon Beador sues ex-husband David Beador

The Real Housewives of Orange County star filed an emergency court order in July after David refused to allow their twins, 17-year-olds Adeline and Stella from filming Season 16.

According to court documents retrieved by Us Weekly Shannon wrote, “I seek the instant order because Respondent is not interested in communicating with me about anything, including resolving this matter…I reach out to discuss various issues about co-parenting, safety and rule enforcing. He never responds.”

She added, “The twins have lived with me exclusively since March 25, 2021… My children have grown up on the show and they are excited to film this season.”

The 57-year-old reality TV star told the courts that one minute David will agree to have the girls film, then later change his mind.

“Respondent (David) will thereafter typically indicate that he is fine with the girls filming,” read Shannon’s court documents. “But then he will place ridiculous and unattainable demands on the production company, network and parent company must adhere to, oftentimes seeking compensation, and all the while threatening litigation for failure to meet those demands.”

David Beador refuses to let kids film RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County star also made it known to the court that the show is her main source of income and her job could be in jeopardy.

Shannon claimed she could be in violation of her Bravo contract if the girls cannot film alongside her. However, David has his own reasons for not wanting Adeline and Stella on the show.

In court documents David explained, “I have a new family that I would like to protect and not expose to a reality television show,” David wrote via court documents of his own.

“I find it very troubling that these proposed limitations are not acceptable with the Petitioner and/or her counsel considering the fact that Petitioner and I both have joint legal custody.”

David added, “It is also concerning to me that these narrowly tailored limitations are not acceptable with the Petitioner and her counsel because it gives me the feeling that Petitioner does, in fact, intend on referencing either myself, my new wife [and our] new daughter during the filming of this 16th season. This is absolutely not acceptable with me.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.