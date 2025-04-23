Shannon Beador stuns in Love Hotel confessional: ‘She looks amazing.’

We are days away from the Love Hotel premiere, but cast member Shannon Beador is already causing a stir online.

A clip of the 60-year-old doing a confessional for the show was posted online, and Bravo fans are gushing over her appearance, noting, “She looks amazing.”

After a tumultuous relationship with John Janssen, Shannon is ready to jump back into the dating pool.

Their messy romance ended a year ago, and he quickly moved on with Alexis Bellino.

The duo made it difficult for Shannon during Season 18 of The Real Housewives of Orange County, but she had the support of viewers.

Now it’s Shannon’s turn to move on and put the past behind her, and she’s doing it in a tropical location with a slew of eligible bachelors to choose from.

Shannon Beador stuns in Love Hotel confessional

Shannon is ready to find her next beau, and a preview for what’s to come shows the Love Hotel star looking stunning.

Bravo posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Shannon’s next love match will need to live up to Archie’s standards.🐕 Don’t miss the series premiere of #BravosLoveHotel on SUNDAY!”

The clip shows Shannon wearing a beige minidress, matching heels, and a sleek blowout for her first confessional.

After the teaser was posted on social media, Bravo viewers took to the comments to gush over the RHOC star.

We spotted Shannon’s castmate Jennifer Pedranti showing her some love in the comments, writing, writing, “SHANNON.. you look amazing!!! ❤️.”

Another Instagram user reiterated that sentiment, adding, “She looks amazing 😍😍.”

Someone exclaimed, “Awww, she’s giving first season Shannon ❤️❤️❤️. You deserve it, Shannon !! Go get yoo mann gurly.”

One commenter said, “Wow, Shannon looks gorgeous!!”

Another wrote, “Shannon is glowing!!!”

RHOC’s Shannon Beador is ready to find a hot new beau

While Shannon was hogging all the attention in the video, the clip also featured another star, her main guy, Archie.

The Orange County Housewife’s dog has become a star in his own right as fans have fallen in love with Archie.

However, while he will always be number one, Shannon is admittedly ready to welcome another man into her life.

“I’ve been single for a year now, and for me, that’s a long time,” said the mom of three in the video. “The man in my life is Archie, my golden retriever, so maybe we could add another man to the mix.”

We’re onboard with Shannon finding love again, but the question is, will Archie approve?

Love Hotel premieres Sunday, April 27, at 9/8c on Bravo.